Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Fox News for defending Kellyanne Conway’s sexism towards women

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe was hilariously ridiculed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday.

It started when White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted the “huge catfight” between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Ocasio-Cortez, who is known as AOC.

“‘Catfight’ is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other,” AOC translated. “The reason they find it so novel and exciting is because the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy.”

Boothe attempted to defend Republicans by sarcastically claiming that Conway could not be sexist, even though she works for a notorious misogynist who has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

“Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense,” Boothe said.

AOC, who is well known for her Queens-style clapbacks, responded with further sarcasm.

“Just when you think all hope is lost, we get a Fox News contributor to realize that patriarchy has no gender,” AOC joked, adding a winking eye emoji.

But Ocasio-Cortez then dropped the sarcasm to clarify her position.

“Being a woman does not mean you’re immune from being bad to women or genderqueer people. Just like being a man doesn’t mean you don’t have a role in the movement for gender equity,” AOC explained. “We are all in this together.”

