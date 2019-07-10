Quantcast
Connect with us

Off-duty officer guns down black man after children playing with fireworks startle his dog

Published

1 min ago

on

An off-duty corrections officer in Aurora, Colorado has been accused of killing another man over an argument about fireworks.

According to an affidavit obtained by KDVR, Scott Mathews and his girlfriend, Katherine O’Neal, became upset with a 14-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

The couple complained that fireworks had startled their small dog. Both Mathews and O’Neal work for the state Department of Corrections and were armed during the confrontation.

The affidavit states that Mathews head-butted Shamira Cotton, the mother of the children. O’Neal admitted drawing her gun but insisted that she did not point it at anyone.

When Cotton’s boyfriend, Jaharie Wheeler, came out of his apartment, he found his girlfriend bleeding, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler was then accused of throwing a punch at Mathews before the corrections officer pulled his gun and allegedly shot the man in the chest.

Mathews was taken into custody. Charges are expected to be announced on Wednesday. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the ‘smoking gun’ that Alex Acosta broke the law by helping Epstein: Ex-prosecutor

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Now that billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein is facing up to life in prison for child sex trafficking, the spotlight has freshly focused on Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary, who as a federal prosecutor in 2008 had the evidence to put away Epstein but brokered a secret plea deal that concealed the extent of his crimes and gave him a short, light jail term for soliciting prostitution.

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid out a case for why Acosta's actions were not just reprehensible — they were illegal:

The available evidence makes it clear that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta should be investigated for criminally conspiring to violate the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, (CVRA) 18 US Code Section 3771. Here’s why. . .

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

David Cay Johnston: The key way the super rich avoid taxes — and a simple way to close their tax loopholes once and for all

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Our investigative series The Koch Papers illustrates many deep problems in America’s creaky, century old-income tax system, especially how our Congress has, through favors to donors, transformed it into has two tax systems, separate and unequal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway’s lie-filled Fox & Friends interview gets demolished by WaPo fact check

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appeared on "Fox & Friends" and railed against federal courts for blocking President Donald Trump from changing the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship — a move documents suggested was done to deliberately intimidate respondents into an undercount and deny representation and funding to minority areas.

"Why can't we just ask the question the way it was asked for 50 years before the Obama administration yanked it out of there?" said Conway. "The American Community Survey every fifth year asks a similar question. And think of all the questions that nobody complains are included in our U.S. Census every 10 years that include a far, far, far smaller number of Americans or, I would argue, are much more intrusive, invasive and expansive. We're asking people how many toilets in your house, and you don't want to know who's using them? It's absolutely ridiculous, and this is why the president is fighting for its inclusion."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image