Off the hook: Manta ray asks divers for helping hand
A giant manta ray with several fishing hooks caught below its eye appeared to ask two nearby divers for help in removing them, and then waited patiently for them to do so.
Underwater photographer Jake Wilton was diving off Australia’s west coast when the three-meter wide animal moved toward him, footage showed.
“I’m often guiding snorkelers in the area and it’s as if she recognized me and was trusting me to help her,” Wilton said in a statement Monday.
“She got closer and closer and then started unfurling to present the eye to me.”
Incredible footage shows Wilton repeatedly diving down toward the animal and removing the hooks, before the manta ray departs after the final impediment is dislodged.
“She never moved. I’m sure that manta knew that Jake was trying to get the hooks out,” said marine biologist and fellow diver Monty Hall.
Manta rays are considered one of the most intelligent underwater creatures and are common off parts of the west coast of Australia.
The ocean giants can grow up to seven meters wide and live for about 50 years.
They don’t have the sharp barb of a stingray and are harmless to humans.
Watch Video
Breaking Banner
CNN conservative destroys GOPers who are silent on Trump’s racists tweets: Only ‘misfits and the dregs’ will defend him
During a CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump racists tweets attacking Democratic lawmakers who are not white and telling them to go back where they came from, conservative contributor Amanda Carpenter unleashed a scathing attack on GOP lawmakers who are standing by and remaining silent.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called on members of her party to "get off their butts" for once and call out the president.
"I think that when Trump posts these controversial things, he's posing more loyalty tests to his troops: 'Who's going to go out and defend me?'" she began. "He likes to see who says good things about him on television."
Off the hook: Manta ray asks divers for helping hand
A giant manta ray with several fishing hooks caught below its eye appeared to ask two nearby divers for help in removing them, and then waited patiently for them to do so.
Underwater photographer Jake Wilton was diving off Australia's west coast when the three-meter wide animal moved toward him, footage showed.
"I'm often guiding snorkelers in the area and it's as if she recognized me and was trusting me to help her," Wilton said in a statement Monday.
"She got closer and closer and then started unfurling to present the eye to me."
Incredible footage shows Wilton repeatedly diving down toward the animal and removing the hooks, before the manta ray departs after the final impediment is dislodged.
‘He’s a poser’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for spewing racist filth to distract from his ‘rough weekend’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thumped President Donald Trump for stoking racist outrage to distract from another disastrous week for his administration.
The "Morning Joe" host interrupted Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, who argued that Trump's base identified with his bigoted grievances.
"Can I correct you?" Scarborough said. "It's not his anger -- I mean, he's a poser. This is all posing. I mean, I just wanted to throw that in. You don't have to agree with me, but his alleged anger -- he's playing this populist role and playing his supporters as suckers."
Lemire agreed that Trump was battered by his Supreme Court defeat on the census, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the resulting resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, and Scarborough said the president tossed out those racist tweets to take back control of the news cycle.