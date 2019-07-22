Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Offered up for abuse’: Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose conferred about new assistants the PBS host could sexually harass

Published

1 hour ago

on

Disgraced former PBS host Charlie Rose and accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had conversations about women whom Rose should hire and whom he would then go on to sexually harass.

New York Magazine reporter Irin Carmon has a bombshell story about Epstein’s call logs that show his regular interactions with multiple powerful men during a time when prosecutors say he was running a sex trafficking ring for underage girls.

Of particular interest are his calls with Rose, who was fired by PBS in 2017 after multiple women came forward to accuse him of being a serial sexual harasser.

The logs show that Epstein and his personal assistant called Rose multiple times to recommend women whom they believed would be good fits for the host. One women was described as the “world’s most perfect assistant” on the basis that she used to work for disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was also ousted after being outed as a serial sexual harasser.

Another woman recommended by Epstein “shows up on the manifests of Epstein’s jet, including on Bill Clinton’s trip across Africa, and wound up working at the Clinton Foundation,” Carmon reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

And one of the women Epstein pushed to Rose would later go on to formally accuse the former PBS host of sexually harassing her. When contacted by Carmon and told that she was hired by Rose on the recommendation of Epstein, the woman said that it seemed like she was “being offered up for abuse.”

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump calls four Dem lawmakers ‘very racist troublemakers’ in latest angry Twitter tirade

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday once again launched an attack on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in an angry Twitter tirade.

"The 'Squad' is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart," the president wrote. "They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!"

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vogue editor Anna Wintour refuses to talk about Melania Trump so she can lavish praise on Michelle Obama

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Vogue editor and fashion doyenne Anna Wintour had little good to say about current First Lady Melania Trump in an interview with the Economist, choosing instead to lavish praise on Michelle Obama as the "best ambassador this country could possibly have."

In the interview, which can be heard below, Anna McElvoy wanted to talk about Melania but Wintour seemed to have no interest in the former fashion model from Slovenia who is currently the third wife of Donald Trump.

“[Melania] I think, very consciously, wanted to see herself as an ambassador for British fashion, in this case, or a transatlantic ambassador,” McElvoy asked, pointing to the first lady's recent trip to the U.K. “I mean, do you value that?”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Offered up for abuse’: Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose conferred about new assistants the PBS host could sexually harass

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Disgraced former PBS host Charlie Rose and accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had conversations about women whom Rose should hire and whom he would then go on to sexually harass.

New York Magazine reporter Irin Carmon has a bombshell story about Epstein's call logs that show his regular interactions with multiple powerful men during a time when prosecutors say he was running a sex trafficking ring for underage girls.

Of particular interest are his calls with Rose, who was fired by PBS in 2017 after multiple women came forward to accuse him of being a serial sexual harasser.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image