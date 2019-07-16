‘Oh, hell no!’: GOP commentator calls BS on Republicans trying to claim they never disrespected Obama

In a Tuesday discussion on MSNBC, pundits responded to the House’s resolution to formally condemn President Donald Trump’s racist tweets about four congresswomen of color. Host Chris Matthews cited House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who said earlier that Republicans never disrespected former President Barack Obama.

“Oh, hell no!” replied Republican Shermichael Singleton. “They’re not clean, Chris. Excuse my language. This really angers me. I’m a conservative, but there was a huge sense of pride for me to see Barack Obama get elected.”

He recalled being in high school and organizing a bus so students could see Obama speak, regardless of the politics.

“It was just amazing for me as a young black kid to say, ‘Oh my God, look at this black guy. He is the president,'” Singleton recalled. “So, you have Republicans sitting there saying they never — they disrespected President Obama every step of the way. You don’t have to like the policies, but why in the hell do you have to disrespect the man merely because of how he looked? How he looked.”

Matthews played clips of Rep. Joe Wilson screaming “You lie!” during a State of the Union address. Rep Mark Meadows (R-NC) announced at an event that it was “time to send Mr. Obama back to Kenya or wherever he’s from.” Former Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) said in an interview that he didn’t even want to be associated with Obama.

“It’s like touching a tar baby and you’re stuck and you’re part of the problem now,” Lamborn said.

The panel noted that it was just three of numerous examples of Republicans attacking Obama personally.

