‘Oh, hell no!’: GOP commentator calls BS on Republicans trying to claim they never disrespected Obama
In a Tuesday discussion on MSNBC, pundits responded to the House’s resolution to formally condemn President Donald Trump’s racist tweets about four congresswomen of color. Host Chris Matthews cited House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who said earlier that Republicans never disrespected former President Barack Obama.
“Oh, hell no!” replied Republican Shermichael Singleton. “They’re not clean, Chris. Excuse my language. This really angers me. I’m a conservative, but there was a huge sense of pride for me to see Barack Obama get elected.”
He recalled being in high school and organizing a bus so students could see Obama speak, regardless of the politics.
“It was just amazing for me as a young black kid to say, ‘Oh my God, look at this black guy. He is the president,'” Singleton recalled. “So, you have Republicans sitting there saying they never — they disrespected President Obama every step of the way. You don’t have to like the policies, but why in the hell do you have to disrespect the man merely because of how he looked? How he looked.”
Matthews played clips of Rep. Joe Wilson screaming “You lie!” during a State of the Union address. Rep Mark Meadows (R-NC) announced at an event that it was “time to send Mr. Obama back to Kenya or wherever he’s from.” Former Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) said in an interview that he didn’t even want to be associated with Obama.
“It’s like touching a tar baby and you’re stuck and you’re part of the problem now,” Lamborn said.
The panel noted that it was just three of numerous examples of Republicans attacking Obama personally.
Watch the clip below:
Ex-FBI agent: the chaos on the House floor is ‘mission accomplished’ for Putin
On Tuesday, an unprecedented House vote to condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen as racist descended into chaos. The parliamentarian ruled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's criticism of the president out of order, triggering an initial floor vote to let her speak and a failed Republican vote to strike her words from the record.
As former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa remarked on Twitter, the whole episode was humiliating for the United States, and presumably a proud moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin:
Trump is furious Republicans aren’t doing a better job of defending his racist tweets: report
Donald Trump is angry at Republicans on Capitol Hill for not doing more to defend him during days of criticism about the president's racism.
"In fact, Trump has already been angered at what he sees as a weak defense by Republican members of Congress and has informed at least two lawmakers of his dissatisfaction, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter," Politico reported Tuesday. "That reaction explains the ginger response to Trump by Republicans up for reelection in difficult races, who are caught between condemning the president’s words and facing his wrath."
‘Rob, just stop it!’: Fight breaks out on CNN when Trump surrogate tries to claim Democrats are the real racists
On Tuesday, a panel on CNN's "OutFront" devolved into a shouting match after former New York gubernatorial candidate and Trump surrogate Rob Astorino tried to categorically deny the president's attacks on women of color were racist — and that the Democrats were racist for criticizing him.
"He doesn't say, 'go back where you're originally from,' to someone who looks like you," anchor Erin Burnett pointed out. "Or even someone who looks like me. He says it to four black and brown people."
"You know, he was saying it to four people, four politicians, who have thrown barbs at him, who have been vile in what they said."