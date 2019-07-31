Ohio editorial begs Trump fans not to embarrass state at tonight’s Trump rally
On Wednesday, ahead of the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focusing on Rust Belt states appears to be a major part of Trump’s re-election campaign, as it was in 2016.
Ahead of the event, the editorial board of the Cincinnati Enquirer pleaded with Trump’s fans to not heap shame upon the city by mirroring Trump’s racism, with chants like “Send her back!” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
“Don’t take the bait. We’re asking you, Mr. President, your supporters and your detractors to set a new example for presidential visits. Setting an example not only includes people at the rally or protesting it, but those commenting about it on social media,” the board wrote.
“Let’s do our part to dignify the debate about how best to improve our nation and the lives of all Americans,” they added.
They also beseeched the president to stick to the issues, not attack fellow lawmakers — especially people of color.
“Instead of casting blame and hurling insults at Democrats, the people of the Cincinnati region would appreciate hearing the specifics of the president’s plan to address urban renewal,” they write.
“We would covet his insight on how to attract more businesses and investment to urban areas without displacing black, brown and, yes, white residents who call those places home. What are your ideas for creating more affordable housing? How can we all share in the prosperity of making America and our poorest neighborhoods great again? Surely, Thursday night’s crowd would be interested in your thoughts and plans for these pressing issues, Mr. President.”
Breaking Banner
Controversy erupts among Trump-loving conspiracy nuts over whether Washington Monument is a Satanic temple
QAnon, the loosely organized group of Trump-loving conspiracy nuts who believe President Donald Trump will soon arrest Hillary Clinton for running a global pedophile ring, is planning to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. in September -- but it's reportedly causing internal dissension.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that QAnon true believers are holding a 9/11 "Q Sent Us" rally at the Washington Monument.
The setting of the rally is causing controversy within the QAnon community, however, because some members believe that the Washington Monument is a Satanic entity.
Cops drag woman kicking and screaming from pickup after she flees from $80 ticket
An Oklahoma woman was violently arrested after she refused to accept a traffic ticket -- and briefly led police on a chase.
The 65-year-old woman, identified as Debra Hamil, was stopped in a parking lot and issued a citation for a broken tail light, but she argued with the officer about the ticket's legitimacy, reported KOCO-TV.
"No, because I don't think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable, and I can fix it, that's all," Hamil says, according to body camera video of the incident.
‘I believed a lie!’ Disillusioned Trump voter confesses he won’t vote for president again after wife is deported
During the 2016 campaign, Jason Rochester's wife, Cecilia, was worried about Donald Trump. He wasn't.
She was undocumented. But Rochester reasoned that when President Trump railed against immigrant rapists and murderers, he was talking about hardened criminals, not his wife. She’d never even gotten a traffic ticket.
He tells Raw Story that he voted for Trump because he couldn't bring himself to vote for Hillary Clinton. He thought his family would be safe.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person. I was wrong. I believed a lie.”