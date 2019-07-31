Ohio editorial begs Trump fans not to embarrass state at tonight’s Trump rally

On Wednesday, ahead of the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focusing on Rust Belt states appears to be a major part of Trump’s re-election campaign, as it was in 2016.

Ahead of the event, the editorial board of the Cincinnati Enquirer pleaded with Trump’s fans to not heap shame upon the city by mirroring Trump’s racism, with chants like “Send her back!” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Don’t take the bait. We’re asking you, Mr. President, your supporters and your detractors to set a new example for presidential visits. Setting an example not only includes people at the rally or protesting it, but those commenting about it on social media,” the board wrote.

“Let’s do our part to dignify the debate about how best to improve our nation and the lives of all Americans,” they added.

They also beseeched the president to stick to the issues, not attack fellow lawmakers — especially people of color.

“Instead of casting blame and hurling insults at Democrats, the people of the Cincinnati region would appreciate hearing the specifics of the president’s plan to address urban renewal,” they write.

“We would covet his insight on how to attract more businesses and investment to urban areas without displacing black, brown and, yes, white residents who call those places home. What are your ideas for creating more affordable housing? How can we all share in the prosperity of making America and our poorest neighborhoods great again? Surely, Thursday night’s crowd would be interested in your thoughts and plans for these pressing issues, Mr. President.”