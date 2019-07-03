Oscar winner Rami Malek feared being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist in Bond film role
Oscar winner Rami Malek has revealed he thought twice before signing up to play the lead villain in the latest long-awaited James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.
The US actor, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, said he feared his Egyptian ancestry could lead to the part being a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.
Malek told reporters in New York that he raised his concerns with the film’s director Cary Fukunaga and received reassurances that was “not his vision”, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror tabloid.
“That was one thing that I discussed with Cary,” he said.
“I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion.
“‘That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’.
“But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist,” the actor added.
Malek, who was born in Los Angeles in 1981 to parents who immigrated to the United States from Egypt three years earlier, has said he identifies strongly with his Egyptian heritage.
“I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music,” he told GQ magazine last year.
“These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there.”
Malek will star alongside Craig — who is set to bow out after five films and eight years as 007 — in the 25th edition of one of the world’s most enduring franchises.
However, the as-yet untitled film has been besieged by problems, most recently with Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.
The production was repeatedly delayed over script disputes and after Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quit the project.
The film is now due to open in cinemas in the United States, Britain and France on April 8, 2020.
Malek revealed that he has already filmed some scenes in Norway — though without Craig — and praised the latest installment in the 007 spy series.
“It’s another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies,” he said.
“But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with.”
Civil rights groups have been warning Facebook about hate speech in secret groups for years
Facebook says its standards apply just as much in private groups as public posts, prohibiting most slurs and threats based on national origin, sex, race and immigration status.
But dozens of hateful posts in a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents raise questions about how well if at all the company is policing disturbing postings and comments made outside of public view.
NRA’s implosion is making Trump’s re-election campaign ‘nervous’
The National Rifle Association has been roiled by controversy lately, leading top officials -- like NRA executive Chris Cox -- to resign. Former President Oliver North is being sued by the organization for "conduct harmful to the NRA" and New York State is re-examining the group's tax exempt status.
Recently, NRA TV shut down, after top officials were accused of mishandling funds.
The group also faced controversy over its association with Russian spy Maria Butina. The Parkland student activists have targeted politicians who support the NRA.
The NRA's meltdown has President Donald Trump's re-election team worried, Politico reports. For years, Republicans have paid political fealty at the NRA convention. The NRA, in turn, has promoted right-wing politicians -- primarily Donald Trump in the past election cycle -- in Rust Belt states.
CNN
Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.
"Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?" asked Camerota.
"No," said Haberman. "We've gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I've confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don't know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures."
"There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military," said Haberman. "But none who have done it — and it's important to note when President Trump isn't the first to do something. But it is the way he's going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true."