Paleontologists find giant dinosaur bone in southwestern France
French paleontologists found the thigh bone of a giant sauropod, an herbivorous dinosaur dating from the late Jurassic era, at an excavation site in southwestern France this week.
The thigh bone of a giant dinosaur was found this week by French paleontologists at an excavation site in southwestern France where remains of some of the largest animals that ever lived on land have been dug up since 2010.
The two-meter long femur at the Angeac-Charente site is thought to have belonged to a sauropod, herbivorous dinosaurs with long necks and tails which were widespread in the late Jurassic era, over 140 million years ago.
“This is a major discovery,” Ronan Allain, a paleontologist at the National History Museum of Paris told Reuters. “I was especially amazed by the state of preservation of that femur.”
“These are animals that probably weighed 40 to 50 tonnes.”
Allain said scientists at the site near the city of Cognac have found more than 7,500 fossils of more than 40 different species since 2010, making it one of the largest such finds in Europe.
Austrian triathlete freed by kidnapper after she complimented him on his orchids
A young Austrian triathlete kidnapped while riding her bike talked her way to freedom by complimenting her captor's orchids, a police source said Saturday, confirming press reports.
Professional triathlete Nathalie Birli, 27, was struck by a car Tuesday and broke her arm while falling to the ground near Graz in southeastern Austria, the press reports said.
The driver then knocked her out with a piece of wood and took her to his isolated home.
"When I regained consciousness, I was naked and tied up in an armchair in an old house," Birli told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.
2020 Election
Trump campaign banking on racist ‘white grievance rhetoric’ to propel him to another term: report
President Donald Trump caused a national fury when he tweeted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should "go back" where they came from — a fury that grew more intense after Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Even though Trump initially tried to backtrack from that incident, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post reports that the president's campaign is now all in on racism as the key to give Trump another four years.
Breaking Banner
The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel
A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony, he claimed, "Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn't very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he's entitled, he's a war hero. he held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours."