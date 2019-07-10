‘Pee is close to his heart’: The internet erupts over bizarre Trump rant about kidneys
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump went on a strange rant in which he seemed confused about basic anatomy.
“The kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing. … There’s a spirit like you see rarely,” Trump said, according to CBS reporter Kathryn Watson.
The reactions were brutal and swift. Here a collection of the best responses.
Pee is a subject very close to Trump’s heart.ADVERTISEMENT
— Zugzwang (@manerdm) July 10, 2019
Are you kidding?ADVERTISEMENT
— @JaneWaverly (@janewaverly) July 10, 2019
Um. What.
— Kim :owl: (@heretoresisthim) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
The heart (of which the kidney is a part)
— Matt Sarge (@Matt_Sarge) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
I like kidney beans and kidney pie.
— M Pohl (@Maelvampyre) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
only the 2 that melania has,
— Mary-Therese Currie (@inspiredway) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
We know he loves Melania’s “kidneys.”
— Rachel B (@CTwineGirl) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
“Now watch me go to court and destroy Obamacare so you cant afford a kidney…bigly” –#IndividualOne
— TETCNY (@TETCNY1) July 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT