Pence abruptly canceled trip because person he was meeting was about to be busted by the feds

Published

2 hours ago

on

The White House abruptly canceled a planned trip to New Hampshire to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from being seen with somebody about to be busted for interstate drug trafficking of fentanyl, Politico reported Monday.

“Among the problems was a federal law enforcement probe involving individuals Pence would likely encounter, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident. If Pence stepped off the vice presidential aircraft, one of the people he would have seen on the ground was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for moving more than $100,000 of fentanyl from Massachusetts to New Hampshire,” Politico reported.

Former New York Giants player Jeff Hatch agreed to plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and is now facing up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Federal court documents released Friday said Hatch was caught in 2017 with 1,500 grams of fentanyl. A baggie of the drug sold on the streets of New Hampshire is usually about one-tenth of a gram,” Politico reported.

Over 500 people a year are dying in New Hampshire’s opioid crisis.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Gun ownership increases homicides — but only a very specific kind of them: study

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Does the frequency of gun ownership impact the homicide rate? In the broad sense, many studies have shown it does. But how does it do so exactly?

A new study, conducted at the University of Indianapolis and published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, offers a profound hint. The study, which examined homicide rates by state from 1990 to 2016, suggests that most forms of homicide — those committed against friends, acquaintances, and strangers — are negligibly affected by firearm ownership rates. But one particular category of homicide is sharply correlated with the presence of guns: domestic violence.

Conservatives are furious over Trump’s budget deal with Democrats — president brags about ‘real compromise’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi clap

House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.

"You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. "It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget."

The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

"As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border," the lawmakers wrote. "We can do better."

Male Fox News personality rewarded by the network after being caught sending lewd texts to female colleague

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Less than, two weeks after the Huffington Post published shocking text messages a Fox News contributor reportedly sent to his female Fox Nation co-host, the network rewarded the male employee.

“Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and a host on the network’s digital channel, Fox Nation, sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to his now-former Fox Nation co-host, Britt McHenry, according to four sources familiar with the texts’ contents,” the Huffington Post reported.

