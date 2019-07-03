Pentagon gives propaganda to troops: ‘Think before speaking’ about Trump’s Fourth of July rally
The Pentagon produced talking points for service members ordered to participate in President Donald Trump’s Independence Day rally.
The document, obtained by Mother Jones magazine, instructs troops how to discuss the controversial rally, which is splitting the White House from the Pentagon.
The card instructs members to be proud to serve, proud of the rally and proud of their vehicle/tank.
The card instructs troops to “stay in your lane.”
It also reminds them to “think before speaking.”
