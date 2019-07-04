Quantcast
Pentagon officials fear US is helping Putin’s plan for global economic domination: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Although the Soviet Union ceased to exist in 1991 and Russia has long since abandoned communism, some things haven’t changed. Russia, now a right-wing champion of crony capitalism led by President Vladimir Putin and his oligarch allies, still has imperialist goals — and according to a July 1 report by Rolling Stone’s Ryan Bort, the Pentagon fears that the U.S. is helping Putin achieve them.

Although the bad blood between Putin and President Barack Obama’s administration was obvious, President Donald Trump has been much more favorable to Putin than his predecessor. Trump had a downright sarcastic tone when, during the recent G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, he told Putin, “Don’t meddle in the election, president. Don’t meddle in the election.” Putin was amused, as he knew Trump was being sarcastic and that the U.S. president believes former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation never should have happened.

But Pentagon officials, Bort notes, consider Putin a threat — and Politico obtained a copy of a 150-page Pentagon report describing, in detail, the Russian government’s plans for global economic domination. In that report, which the Pentagon gave to the Joint Chiefs of Staff in May, Navy Rear Admiral Jeffrey J. Czerewko is quoted as saying that in the future, “economic competition, influence campaigns, paramilitary actions, cyber intrusions and political warfare will likely become more prevalent.”

The report details the Russian Federation’s imperialist goals, which include a desire to “secure Russia’s influence over former Soviet nations,” achieve “worldwide recognition as a ‘great power’” and “gain economic, military and political influence over nations worldwide.”

One of the contributors to the Pentagon report was Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy — and according to Borshchevskaya, the Russian government believes it cannot achieve its goals without the downfall of the United States. But the U.S., Borshchevskaya warns, lacks a “comprehensive strategy” for combating Russian government goals.

Breaking Banner

Shouted down: Voters give Indiana Republican an earful on Mueller and Medicare for All

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) held a town hall meeting with constituents in Fort Wayne, Indiana — and according to KPC News, it did not go well for him, as attendees shouted him down on numerous issues.

Local citizens did not care for Banks' proposal for deep 14 percent across-the-board discretionary spending cuts that exempted national defense. When asked about debt relief for student loans, he replied, "Why should anybody pay off student loans for someone else?" One man who said he was drowning in student debt replied furiously, "How am I supposed to survive? Why is defense spending not touched?"

Breaking Banner

Trump trashes Justin Amash on his way out of the GOP: ‘Dumb and disloyal — a total loser!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who announced hours before that he was "declaring his independence" from the Republican Party:

Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Breaking Banner

Trump faces furious mockery for getting the name of presidential jet wrong: ‘All aboard Aircraft One!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump mystified and dismayed Americans by mixing up the name of Air Force One in a carnival-barking tweet drumming up interest in his Fourth of July spectacle.

Trump referred to the presidential jet as "Aircraft One" in the tweet, suggesting that the plane might perform a stunt during Thursday's event.

Other Twitter users quickly corrected his error, and Trump deleted the tweet and sent out a corrected version about an hour later.

