Pete Buttigieg: Nominate me and I’ll make Trump ‘explain why he chose to pretend to be disabled’ to get out of Vietnam
At Tuesday’s Democratic debate, during a segment on how the candidates planned to deal with climate change, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg put everything into perspective: None of these plans can come to fruition unless President Donald Trump is defeated — and to defeat him, his cowardice and his moral failings must be laid bare.
“We have all put out highly similar visions on climate,” said Buttigieg. “It is all theoretical. We will deal with climate if and only if we win the presidency. If and only if we beat Donald Trump.”
“Nominate me, and you get to see the president of the United States stand next to an American war veteran and explain why he chose to pretend to be disabled when it was his chance to serve,” said Buttigieg. “Nominate me, and we will have a different conversation with American voters about why the president of the United States thinks you’re a sucker when the problem in your life is your paycheck is not going up nearly as fast as the cost of housing or the cost of education or the cost of prescription drugs, and he has done nothing about it except tax cuts for the corporations.”
Watch below:
CNN
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg shames Republicans for not having ‘the courage to stand up’ to Trump
In perhaps one of the most epic moments in Tuesday's Democratic debate on CNN, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looked directly into the camera to shame Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump.
The question came as part of a question on age making a difference in politics, but the young candidate pivoted to talk about morals and principles being far more important.
"I don't care how old you are," he told debate moderator Don Lemon. "I care about your vision. I think it matters we have a new generation of leaders stepping up around the world. Leaders like the -- I actually it's good that the prime minister of New Zealand has gotten attention in these debates. She's masterful. She's younger than I would be. This is the trend America might be leading. Instead of following. Only if it's actually backed by the right vision."
CNN
Democrats slam Trump’s racism en masse during the second presidential debate
President Donald Trump's racism was harshly criticized by Democrats at the second presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday.
"Congressman [Beto] O’Rourke, President Trump is pursuing a reelection strategy based in part on racial division. How do you convince primary voters that you would be the best nominee to take on President Trump and heal the racial divide in America?" moderator Jake Tapper asked.
"We’ll call his racism out for what it is, and also talk about its consequences. It doesn’t just offend our sensibilities to hear him say send her back about a member of Congress because she’s a woman of color, because she’s a Muslim American, doesn’t just offend our sensibilities when he calls Mexican immigrants rapists or criminals and seeks to ban all Muslims from the shores of a country that is comprised of people from the world over, from every tradition of faith. It is also changing this country, hate crimes are on the rise every single one of the last three years," O'Rourke replied.
CNN
Pete Buttigieg: Nominate me and I’ll make Trump ‘explain why he chose to pretend to be disabled’ to get out of Vietnam
At Tuesday's Democratic debate, during a segment on how the candidates planned to deal with climate change, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg put everything into perspective: None of these plans can come to fruition unless President Donald Trump is defeated — and to defeat him, his cowardice and his moral failings must be laid bare.
"We have all put out highly similar visions on climate," said Buttigieg. "It is all theoretical. We will deal with climate if and only if we win the presidency. If and only if we beat Donald Trump."
"Nominate me, and you get to see the president of the United States stand next to an American war veteran and explain why he chose to pretend to be disabled when it was his chance to serve," said Buttigieg. "Nominate me, and we will have a different conversation with American voters about why the president of the United States thinks you're a sucker when the problem in your life is your paycheck is not going up nearly as fast as the cost of housing or the cost of education or the cost of prescription drugs, and he has done nothing about it except tax cuts for the corporations."