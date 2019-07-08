Pompeo taps staunch abortion opponent for fresh look on human rights
Charging that human rights advocates have deviated from their original purpose, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday named a staunch abortion opponent to lead a new panel to set the US direction.
Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who often speaks of his faith, announced the creation of a State Department commission on “unalienable rights” to look at how the United States advocates human rights.
“It’s a sad commentary on our times that more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, sometimes even in the name of human rights,” Pompeo said without elaborating.
“International institutions, designed and built to protect human rights, have drifted from their original mission as human rights claims have proliferated,” he said.
Pompeo named as head of the commission Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law professor under whom he studied who is one of the intellectual leaders of the anti-abortion movement.
President Donald Trump’s administration has downplayed human rights, using it as a cudgel against adversaries such as China, Iran and Cuba but treading lightly with US allies such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Some US conservatives take issue with mainstream human rights groups, faulting their advocacy of issues such as women’s reproductive health, gay rights and income equality.
Conservative thinkers instead speak of God-given rights and “natural law,” a philosophy led by thinkers such as the late Germain Grisez who argued that contraceptives went against the “procreative good.”
Glendon represented the Vatican at the 1995 UN conference on women in Beijing — where then US first lady Hillary Clinton, later secretary of state, gave a landmark speech in which she declared “women’s rights are human rights.”
Glendon criticized the conference’s push on sexual and reproductive health, warning of a “quick-fix approach to getting rid of poverty by getting rid of poor people.”
“Much of the foundation money that swirled around the Beijing process was aimed at forging a link between development aid and programs that pressure poor women into abortion, sterilization and use of risky contraceptive methods,” she later wrote in the conservative religious journal First Things.
Pompeo’s panel is not without diverse voices. It includes Katrina Lantos Swett, a Democrat who has worked to preserve the legacy of her father, late congressman Tom Lantos, an outspoken critic of oppressive regimes.
Breaking Banner
Did Jared Kushner support a blockade of a US ally as payback because it would not fund his family’s business?
When President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was hired as a White House senior adviser for the Trump Administration in January 2017, he didn’t bring a wealth of government experience or foreign policy expertise to the table. But Kushner, as part of Kushner Companies, had private sector experience in international business. And a report by Mohamad Bazzi for The Guardian, published July 8, takes a disturbing look at the overlap between Kushner’s foreign business interests and U.S. foreign policy.
Breaking Banner
WATCH LIVE: Press conference on Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest
Breaking Banner
New York governor signs bill that will let the state directly give Congress Trump’s tax returns
On Monday, The New York Times reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has signed into law a measure that will allow the state's tax agency to give return information directly to Congress if they request it for a "specified and legitimate legislative purpose."
The new law was enacted as a means of enabling New York State to sidestep Trump's IRS and Treasury Department if they continue to obstruct House Democrats' request for the president's federal tax returns, as much of the same information on federal tax documents is duplicated on state ones.