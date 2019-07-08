Quantcast
Connect with us

Pompeo taps staunch abortion opponent for fresh look on human rights

Published

4 mins ago

on

Charging that human rights advocates have deviated from their original purpose, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday named a staunch abortion opponent to lead a new panel to set the US direction.

Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who often speaks of his faith, announced the creation of a State Department commission on “unalienable rights” to look at how the United States advocates human rights.

Quoting Czech anti-communist icon Vaclav Havel as saying that “words like rights can be used for good or evil,” Pompeo said that the panel will “revisit the most basic of questions — what does it mean to say, or claim, that something is in fact a human right?”

“It’s a sad commentary on our times that more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, sometimes even in the name of human rights,” Pompeo said without elaborating.

“International institutions, designed and built to protect human rights, have drifted from their original mission as human rights claims have proliferated,” he said.

Pompeo named as head of the commission Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law professor under whom he studied who is one of the intellectual leaders of the anti-abortion movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump’s administration has downplayed human rights, using it as a cudgel against adversaries such as China, Iran and Cuba but treading lightly with US allies such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Some US conservatives take issue with mainstream human rights groups, faulting their advocacy of issues such as women’s reproductive health, gay rights and income equality.

Conservative thinkers instead speak of God-given rights and “natural law,” a philosophy led by thinkers such as the late Germain Grisez who argued that contraceptives went against the “procreative good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Glendon represented the Vatican at the 1995 UN conference on women in Beijing — where then US first lady Hillary Clinton, later secretary of state, gave a landmark speech in which she declared “women’s rights are human rights.”

Glendon criticized the conference’s push on sexual and reproductive health, warning of a “quick-fix approach to getting rid of poverty by getting rid of poor people.”

“Much of the foundation money that swirled around the Beijing process was aimed at forging a link between development aid and programs that pressure poor women into abortion, sterilization and use of risky contraceptive methods,” she later wrote in the conservative religious journal First Things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo’s panel is not without diverse voices. It includes Katrina Lantos Swett, a Democrat who has worked to preserve the legacy of her father, late congressman Tom Lantos, an outspoken critic of oppressive regimes.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did Jared Kushner support a blockade of a US ally as payback because it would not fund his family’s business?

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was hired as a White House senior adviser for the Trump Administration in January 2017, he didn’t bring a wealth of government experience or foreign policy expertise to the table. But Kushner, as part of Kushner Companies, had private sector experience in international business. And a report by Mohamad Bazzi for The Guardian, published July 8, takes a disturbing look at the overlap between Kushner’s foreign business interests and U.S. foreign policy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Press conference on Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York governor signs bill that will let the state directly give Congress Trump’s tax returns

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has signed into law a measure that will allow the state's tax agency to give return information directly to Congress if they request it for a "specified and legitimate legislative purpose."

The new law was enacted as a means of enabling New York State to sidestep Trump's IRS and Treasury Department if they continue to obstruct House Democrats' request for the president's federal tax returns, as much of the same information on federal tax documents is duplicated on state ones.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image