Portuguese police interview Cristiano Ronaldo over ‘Football Leaks’
Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Portuguese police in early June as a witness in the investigation into the hacker behind the “Football Leaks” revelations, local media reported on Saturday.
Ronaldo was heard as a “witness and victim” in “complete discretion” by the judicial police while in the country playing for Portugal in the League of Nations finals, Diario de Noticias reported.
Asked for details by AFP, the police did not respond.
The Juventus striker was one of the main targets of Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto.
The financial revelations caused Ronaldo problems with the Spanish tax authorities. Pinto’s leaks also revealed accusations of the rape, which he denies, of the American Kathryn Mayorga.
Pinto was extradited from Hungary in March and arrested on his return to Portugal.
His lawyers have argued that Pinto is a “very important European whistleblower” and said this week that his continued pre-trial detention amounted to organised “judicial harassment”.
The Portuguese authorities suspect Pinto accessed the computer systems of the Portuguese state, the Sporting Lisbon football club and the investment fund Doyen Sports and then published confidential documents on a website.
The hacker then asked Doyen for money to hush up compromising documents, but has said this was part of his attempt to show the dishonesty in football.
Last week, Portuguese weekly Sabado reported that the prosecutor’s office wanted to broaden the scope of the investigation and extend Pinto’s detention.
MSNBC analyst busts Trump for real reason he’s freaking out on the Fed for not dropping rates
On Saturday, a panel on MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," weighed in on President Donald Trump's latest attempts to strong-arm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into squeezing interest rates — and the real reason he might be so obsessed with this issue.
"There is a case for the fed to lower interest rates or take back that rate hike from December," said CNBC analyst Ron Insana. "What the president is suggesting, and now one of his nominees is suggesting, is that rates should be back at zero. That's for extreme duress. That's what we saw in the great financial crisis, as you know, in 2008 and 2009. There is no reason to get aggressive about pushing interest rates lower, and this morning, last night, the president said that the Fed is the biggest problem facing the U.S. economy. That is just utterly absurd. The Fed has been extraordinarily responsible."
WATCH: LA news anchors react in horror as 7.1 earthquake rattles studio
Two news anchors in Los Angeles reacted in barely controlled panic as a 7.1 earthquake located outside of LA rattled their studio , driving one of the to take shelter under the desk.
While anchoring KCAL's Friday night broadcast, Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez reacted as the earthquake struck as Donchety reported “We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”
As the studio continued to shake she grabbed her partner's arm as they both looked up, before she added, “This is a very strong earthquake. 8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan,” at which point she disappeared from view.
Alleged abuse by US border guards who forced detained migrant to wear humiliating sign around his neck reminiscent of Nazi camps
"Guards are trying to assert total control over detainees, and to demonstrate that there's nothing they can do to protect themselves."
An incident at a Texas Border Patrol detention center in which a prisoner was forced by guards to wear a humiliating sign around his neck is directly reminiscent of abuse that took place in Nazi concentration camps in the 1930s, an expert on the camps said on Friday, and could be the precursor for worse treatment around the corner.
In March, according to CNN, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents forced a Honduran man at the El Paso Processing Center to hold a sign reading "Me gustan los hombre," or, "I like men." CNN shared a photo of the note, which was revealed in emails about the incident obtained by the network.