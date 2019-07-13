Power goes out in New York City — on the anniversary of infamous 1977 blackout
Forty-two years to the day after the start of the infamous 1977 blackout, the power went out in New York City.
The notorious 1977 blackout resulted in damage to over one thousand stores during looting and rioting.
The New York Police Department arrest over 3,700 people — the largest mass arrest in the city’s history.
Here are some of the scenes from today’s outage:
Major power outage in Manhattan. Subways are dark. Everyone walking. pic.twitter.com/n4eORlsz6NADVERTISEMENT
— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 13, 2019
Well this is something. Apparently there’s a blackout in midtown Manhattan. MSNBC is back on the air thanks to a backup generator, but most of 30 Rock is dark. Started feeling like I was in a post-apocalyptic movie as I made my way outside. (The streetlights are all out too) pic.twitter.com/WjOHp4Yp9DADVERTISEMENT
— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 13, 2019
The power went out during several of our broadcasts, luckily backup generator kicked in. But a good swath of Manhattan is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/ATKTUSb5w4ADVERTISEMENT
— kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) July 13, 2019
#Blackout in Manhattan. Half of Times Square remains on pic.twitter.com/vVW4n308g3ADVERTISEMENT
— Natalie Zhang (@nat_zhang) July 13, 2019
Times Square is down, i repeat, Times Square is down. This is not a drill!! #Blackout #NYC pic.twitter.com/8IUfER7ozlADVERTISEMENT
— Sahid Abraham (@Sahid0) July 13, 2019
We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come.ADVERTISEMENT
— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019
No cops directing traffic at 66th Street and Broadway. Up to the #fruitstandguy to direct traffic because of the #blackout in nyc pic.twitter.com/jQpCC8TgMIADVERTISEMENT
— wilkssc (@wilkssc) July 13, 2019
Audiences still lining up for Broadway shows during the #Blackout, emergency vehicles every few blocks pic.twitter.com/hxbNatJkjKADVERTISEMENT
— Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) July 13, 2019
There’s a street fare on Avenue of The Americas if you want something to do during the #nyc #blackout #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/1zwgcJlE48ADVERTISEMENT
— angelgr89 (@angelgr89) July 13, 2019
Police are directing passengers to leave the subway station at Columbus Circle due to the Manhattan power outage, according to @marydal23. pic.twitter.com/rvOdW9euNzADVERTISEMENT
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2019
It’s complete chaos on 5th Ave, with what seems like half of Manhattan being out of power 💡 #NYC #NYCPowerOutage @NYSEandG @newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/SjoLgqDLFT
— Val Villetti (@VILLETTIX) July 13, 2019
(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr
— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 13, 2019
Times Square partially effected by the power blackout #NYC #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Fx1hQgbYis
— CNW (@ConflictsW) July 13, 2019
Power’s out in midtown Manhattan. Lots of helicopter, meep #nyc #blackout pic.twitter.com/HTe8Fsgads
— Sarah McGiven (@FightForYrWrite) July 13, 2019
FAO Schwartz Rockefeller Center in the dark #blackout #manhattan #midtownmanhattan pic.twitter.com/byT4Wq9PJG
— Sarah McGiven (@FightForYrWrite) July 13, 2019
Surviving the #nyc #blackout the only way I know how. pic.twitter.com/wDJbuOns4r
— Will Parker (@willevanparker) July 13, 2019