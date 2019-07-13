Power goes out in New York City — on the anniversary of infamous 1977 blackout

Forty-two years to the day after the start of the infamous 1977 blackout, the power went out in New York City.

The notorious 1977 blackout resulted in damage to over one thousand stores during looting and rioting.

The New York Police Department arrest over 3,700 people — the largest mass arrest in the city’s history.

Here are some of the scenes from today’s outage:

Major power outage in Manhattan. Subways are dark. Everyone walking. pic.twitter.com/n4eORlsz6N ADVERTISEMENT — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 13, 2019

Well this is something. Apparently there’s a blackout in midtown Manhattan. MSNBC is back on the air thanks to a backup generator, but most of 30 Rock is dark. Started feeling like I was in a post-apocalyptic movie as I made my way outside. (The streetlights are all out too) pic.twitter.com/WjOHp4Yp9D ADVERTISEMENT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 13, 2019

The power went out during several of our broadcasts, luckily backup generator kicked in. But a good swath of Manhattan is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/ATKTUSb5w4 ADVERTISEMENT — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) July 13, 2019

#Blackout in Manhattan. Half of Times Square remains on pic.twitter.com/vVW4n308g3 ADVERTISEMENT — Natalie Zhang (@nat_zhang) July 13, 2019

Times Square is down, i repeat, Times Square is down. This is not a drill!! #Blackout #NYC pic.twitter.com/8IUfER7ozl ADVERTISEMENT — Sahid Abraham (@Sahid0) July 13, 2019

We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come. ADVERTISEMENT — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

No cops directing traffic at 66th Street and Broadway. Up to the #fruitstandguy to direct traffic because of the #blackout in nyc pic.twitter.com/jQpCC8TgMI ADVERTISEMENT — wilkssc (@wilkssc) July 13, 2019

Audiences still lining up for Broadway shows during the #Blackout, emergency vehicles every few blocks pic.twitter.com/hxbNatJkjK ADVERTISEMENT — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) July 13, 2019

There’s a street fare on Avenue of The Americas if you want something to do during the #nyc #blackout #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/1zwgcJlE48 ADVERTISEMENT — angelgr89 (@angelgr89) July 13, 2019

Police are directing passengers to leave the subway station at Columbus Circle due to the Manhattan power outage, according to @marydal23. pic.twitter.com/rvOdW9euNz ADVERTISEMENT — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2019

It’s complete chaos on 5th Ave, with what seems like half of Manhattan being out of power 💡 #NYC #NYCPowerOutage @NYSEandG @newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/SjoLgqDLFT — Val Villetti (@VILLETTIX) July 13, 2019