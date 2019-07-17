Powerful Russian lawmaker claims allowing same-sex couples to adopt will lead to ‘the extinction of humanity’
In an insane rant a powerful Russian lawmaker disparaged all LGBT people across the planet by claiming allowing same-sex couples to adopt will lead to the end of the human race.
Valentina Matvienko, a Senator from St. Petersburg, is the Chairwoman of the Federation Council, making her the third most-powerful elected official in Russia, and essentially second in line to the Presidency, after the Prime Minister.
Matvienko, who is closely tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told participants at a children’s forum that “foundations for happiness” include “family, children, and parents,” as Newsweek reports.
Somehow, Senator Matvienko believes that LGBTQ people and same-sex couples do not share those same beliefs, and they should not be allowed to experience happiness — or create it for anyone else.
“We see how these foundations have been eroded recently. Can you imagine that a child who in any other country would say as their first word ‘mom’ would now be saying ‘parent number one’?” she asked, in a ridiculous question.
The powerful Russian Senator was not yet done disparaging LGBT people.
“What will giving rights to same-sex married couples to adopt children lead to? It will simply lead to the extinction of humanity,” she said, Newsweek reported, citing the Russian government website TASS.
Numerous studies have shown time and time again that children raised by same-sex couples are well-adjusted and perform at least as well as their peers who are raised by different-sex parents.
