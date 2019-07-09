Progressives troll hypocritical Trump supporters with #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA hashtag

Progressive Twitter users trolled supporters of President Donald Trump using the mocking hashtag #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA.

In a series of tweets, users pointed out the hypocrisy of those who talk about the importance of “life,” but refuse to stand up for migrant children being kept in cages on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fetuses are people but immigrants aren't. #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Jianna (@jianna_rae) July 9, 2019

Others pointed out uneducated supporters who speak out against socialism while simultaneously demanding Social Security, Medicare and other socialist programs.

I'm gonna donate my entire welfare check to fight against socialism. #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — J.B. Smith (@jbsmth65) July 9, 2019

Others pivoted to the hilarious mockery of typical right-wing conspiracy theories.

You can see the rest below:

#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA how can we blame the recent Earthquakes in California on Hilary's Emails, Obama and the Libs pic.twitter.com/8WVcgXixfb — Kevin Smith (@kdavidsmith1) July 9, 2019

#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA

Hillary Clinton uses private email server for official business:

LOCK HER UP AND THROW AWAY THE KEY!!!

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump use private email servers for official business: pic.twitter.com/s9Qaj7V5NI — Ryan Shepherd (@Procras03813692) July 9, 2019

I'm OK w my elected leaders being w underage women as long as they don't get involved with children..#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Jesus Steve Christ (@realleftjesus) July 9, 2019

We get to insult our enemies, ignore the homeless and needy, and imprison refugees. We are exceptional and blessed! #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA pic.twitter.com/K2mOGxBhTv — TomResists (@tmas61) July 9, 2019

Abortions are wrong, you're supposed to wait till people grow up before you kill them. #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Ratchet Attachment Disorder (@Rachels_Ratchet) July 9, 2019

I've gotta report someone! What's the number for nine one one?#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA pic.twitter.com/gaEc7suZF6 — Gia ❤️🦋🌸🌼🌻🌺 (@Joyannah73) July 9, 2019

If I'm a Nazi, I'm in the minority. So does that mean I hate myself?#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) July 9, 2019

Best Pilot to ever fly in the armed services #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA pic.twitter.com/Jv6ma5T1WI — Eric P (@EricP4Life) July 9, 2019

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, but give a man a Bible and you get to brag at church about how you saved some dude who starved to death for the rest of your life! #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA #EvangelicalFamilyValues — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 9, 2019

I don’t need no Obamacare, I got my ACA! Loook whose the STABLE GENIUS now!#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — @tinfoilted (@tinfoilted1) July 9, 2019

Time for me and my 4 followers to troll some libtards #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — The none and only (@sportsfan926) July 9, 2019

I want to put my gardener in a camp but he does such great work. 🤯 #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Jeff (@Dead_Optimus) July 10, 2019

"I don't care if he rapes and imprisons kids, as long as we get anti-abortion judges."#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Brian Paquin (@PaqAttaque) July 10, 2019

When I can’t actually refute something I just attack you personally you fvcking libtard #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA — Carter🎃 (@jcarterb13) July 10, 2019

You know they are going to put Killary and Obummer in jail soon you libtards! #deepthoughtsfrommaga — Kristine Schachinger (@schachin) July 10, 2019