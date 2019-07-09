Quantcast
Progressives troll hypocritical Trump supporters with #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA hashtag

1 min ago

Progressive Twitter users trolled supporters of President Donald Trump using the mocking hashtag #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA.

In a series of tweets, users pointed out the hypocrisy of those who talk about the importance of “life,” but refuse to stand up for migrant children being kept in cages on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Others pointed out uneducated supporters who speak out against socialism while simultaneously demanding Social Security, Medicare and other socialist programs.

Others pivoted to the hilarious mockery of typical right-wing conspiracy theories.

You can see the rest below:


July 9, 2019

By

Fetuses are people but immigrants aren’t.

#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA

— Jianna (@jianna_rae) July 9, 2019

