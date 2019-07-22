Quantcast
Connect with us

Protesters take to the streets outside judge’s home after he approves controversial jail sentence for black judge

Published

32 mins ago

on

On Monday, angry crowds of people came to the neighborhood of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker after he ordered former judge Tracie Hunter to serve a six-month prison sentence for mishandling a confidential document.

The scenes from the courtroom were dramatic, with Hunter’s supporters screaming as she collapsed upon Dinkelacker upholding the sentence, and officers dragging her limp figure from the courtroom:

The case of Hunter, who was originally charged in 2014, has become a controversial one, with civil rights activists accusing Dinkelacker of racial bias in the vindictive way he has conducted the case and noting that Hunter has already been punished enough administratively for the relatively minor offense. Activists flooded Dinkelacker with angry postcards, including some reminding him of an incident in which he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car. Mayor John Cranley himself sent Dinkelacker a letter urging him to show mercy, and even Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested he will consider commuting her sentence.

Attendees of the protest in Dinkelacker’s neighborhood, which included Cincinnati NAACP first vice president Joe Mallory and Ohio state Sen. Cecil Thomas, chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, this racist judge has to go,” “Black lives matter,” and “No, justice, no peace.” Dinkelacker, for his part, angrily denies there was any racist intent in how he conducted the review of Hunter’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Mallory explain the reason for the protest below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Protesters take to the streets outside judge’s home after he approves controversial jail sentence for black judge

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

On Monday, angry crowds of people came to the neighborhood of Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker after he ordered former judge Tracie Hunter to serve a six-month prison sentence for mishandling a confidential document.

The scenes from the courtroom were dramatic, with Hunter's supporters screaming as she collapsed upon Dinkelacker upholding the sentence, and officers dragging her limp figure from the courtroom:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They share staff with the Kremlin’: Maddow roasts Trump’s new favorite right-wing network OANN

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow roasted One America News Network (OANN) for employing a Kremlin operative to report on United States politics.

"If the Fox News channel is insufficiently pro-Trump for you, you may or may not know there is another boutique little news outlet that is designed specifically for Trump megafans called One America, One America News Network," she explained.

"The Trump White House gave this boutique outfit a hard pass for access to the White House grounds and a permanent seat in the White House briefing room -- remember when the White House used to hold press briefings? They had a seat," she continued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump asked right-wing conspiracy theorist congressman to help him pick his next Director of National Intelligence

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

On Monday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is consulting with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) about who he should consider to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Nunes has led the Republican side of the House Intelligence Committee since 2015 and chaired the committee for four years, despite having no professional qualifications of any kind for that role. Since 2017, he has been known for his stunts and conspiracy theories intended to discredit the Russia investigation and throw suspicion on anyone who looks into Trump's conduct.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]