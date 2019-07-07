Rapinoe calls for action as equal pay chants greet US World Cup triumph
USA star Megan Rapinoe said it was “time to sit down and get to work” after hearing American fans greet the team’s victory over the Netherlands in the women’s World Cup final on Sunday with chants calling for equal pay.
Rapinoe has been a key player in the squad’s battle for pay equality which led them to file a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation earlier this year accusing the organisation of gender discrimination.
She also made headlines for stating she would boycott any team visit to Donald Trump if the USA won the tournament
Trump put that spat behind him to tweet congratulations to the team on Sunday, while Rapinoe avoided getting drawn into another discussion about whether she would go to the White House.
“We have such a strong and proud and defiant group of women, I don’t think we really have anything to say,” said Rapinoe.
Her coach Jill Ellis simply said: “I haven’t been invited so I can’t say”. When it was put to her that an invitation would surely be forthcoming, she replied: “I wouldn’t bet on that!”
Rapinoe has been the biggest star on the field over the last month in France, and she scored the opener from the penalty spot as the holders beat the Dutch 2-0 in Lyon to retain their title.
It was the 34-year-old’s sixth goal of the competition, allowing her to walk away with the Golden Boot for the top scorer as well as the Golden Ball for the player of the tournament.
Rapinoe said she had exchanged “pleasantries” with FIFA president Gianni Infantino as she collected her medal.
“Everyone is kind of asking what’s next and what we want to come of all of this, and it’s to stop having the conversation about equal pay and are we worth it,” Rapinoe said.
“What are we going to do about it? It’s time to sit down with everyone and get to work,” she said, mentioning Infantino as well as US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro.
“This game has done so much for all of us, we’ve put so much into it. I think it’s a testament to the quality on the field, I don’t think everything else is matching that.”
– ‘Built for this’ –
Ellis herself offered glowing praise for Rapinoe, who missed the semi-final win over England due to injury but returned in style here, having earlier scored two goals in both the wins over Spain in the last 16 and France in the quarter-finals.
“Megan was built for this, built for these moments, built to be a spokesperson for others,” said Ellis.
“She’s incredibly eloquent, I think she speaks from her heart, and we need people like that in the game, to be honest, to call things for what they are.
“The past four and a half, five years, I’ve seen what she is capable of. The bigger the spotlight, the more she shines.
Ellis herself made history with the victory, as the USA retained their title to win a fourth World Cup. She is the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men’s or women’s game since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.
“Man that’s very impressive. She’ll thank us later,” smiled Rapinoe.
Ellis took charge in time to lead the team to victory at the 2015 World Cup in Canada but the make up of her side has evolved considerably since then.
Rose Lavelle, who scored her team’s second goal on Sunday, reportedly watched the last final in a pizza shop.
Alex Morgan played four years ago and on Sunday won the penalty that led to Rapinoe’s opener.
“It’s going to take a while to come down from this high but I don’t know if it’s us getting older or the game just evolving and becoming more challenging but it has been so emotionally exhausting this time around,” said Morgan, who also finished the tournament with six goals.
“She is the best teammate someone could ask for. She had an incredible tournament and is so deserving of the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball,” the 30-year-old said of Rapinoe.
Breaking Banner
Trump attacks Fox News for ‘forgetting the people who got them there’
President Donald Trump went off on another rant about cable news networks, with one strange twist: he attacked his favorite network Fox News.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News is pathetic when it comes to weekend news and opinions. He also bashed MSNBC and CNN, who he's loved to hate since his 2016 campaign.
He then issued a veiled threat that Fox News shouldn't "forget the people who got them there."
.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as....
Breaking Banner
‘There is a strategy’: Noam Chomsky dismantles the Trump-McConnell Republican party ‘con game’
Even for Donald Trump, the remarks were almost staggering in their density. Last month, in an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Western liberalism has “outlived its purpose,” adding that “it has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population.” When asked during the G20 summit in Osaka if he agreed, Trump offered this gleaming ruby: “[Putin] sees what’s going on—I guess if you look at what’s happening in Los Angeles, where it’s so sad to look, and what’s happening in San Francisco and a couple of other cities, which are run by an extraordinary group of liberal people. I don’t know what they’re thinking.”
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr and the Justice Department are nothing more than a joke: Conservative columnist
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin thinks that the Justice Department and Attorney General Bill Barr are a joke, according to her latest piece.
Late last week, the Supreme Court told President Donald Trump's administration they couldn't try to scare people with the census citizenship question. Since then it has been a court battle and public relations nightmare for the Department of Justice. DOJ lawyers had an embarrassing moment when speaking to U.S. District Judge George Hazel when the president seemed to be tweeting different things than lawyers were arguing in court.