Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to “go back” home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president’s attack.
“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” she shouted.
Watch the video below from the NAACP.
"The Squad is all of you. You are all The Squad….Until people like us in this room run for office and get on the inside and push back we're not going to win. Not only in the streets, not only with legislation, but also you run for office." –@RashidaTlaib at the NAACP Convention pic.twitter.com/Gb67yKRuyl
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 22, 2019
Activism
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to "go back" home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president's attack.
"I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," she shouted.
Watch the video below from the NAACP.
Activism
C-SPAN caller poisoned by Trump says congresswomen in The Squad own ’27 million black African slaves’
A Republican caller told C-SPAN on Monday that four non-white congresswomen own "27 million black African slaves."
On C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman in Washington called in on the Republican line to rant against members of the so-called Squad: Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).
Lara began her call by chastising the media.
"There's a lot of facts that are being walked around," she complained. "For example, regarding the Russia-Mueller thing, it's a proven fact that there was false evidence bought by Obama, Clinton and all the rest... those are facts. That's not an opinion."
Activism
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chokes up responding to Trump: ‘Time to move on from his conception of America’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday fired back at President Donald Trump after he told her to "go back" to her country of origin -- even though she was born in the U.S.
"It's unfortunate that he feels the way he feels about people of color," Ocasio-Cortez explained to NBC News. "It's unfortunate the way he feels about immigrants, naturalized citizens or not."
"What I would tell him is that it's time to move on from him," she continued as she seemed to choke up. "And it's time to move on from his conception of an America that we tried to move past for a long time."