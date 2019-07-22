Quantcast
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’

43 mins ago

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.

At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to “go back” home.

Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president’s attack.

“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” she shouted.

Watch the video below from the NAACP.

