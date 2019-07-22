Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.

At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to “go back” home.

Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president’s attack.

“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” she shouted.

Watch the video below from the NAACP.

"The Squad is all of you. You are all The Squad….Until people like us in this room run for office and get on the inside and push back we're not going to win. Not only in the streets, not only with legislation, but also you run for office." –@RashidaTlaib at the NAACP Convention pic.twitter.com/Gb67yKRuyl — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 22, 2019