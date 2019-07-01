Quantcast
Connect with us

Reporter who saw Ocasio-Cortez in Texas says Border Patrol is lying about what happened

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a series of tweets Monday that she was harassed and intimidated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents while touring a facility in Texas. After her claims, CBP went on the attack against Ocasio-Cortez, but third parties are calling the attacks a lie.

Ocasio-Cortez described what she saw at the facility, and how the CPB treated an elected leader while she was there. Like something out of a teen drama, the CPB followed her accusations with their own accusations and attacks.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents ‘in a threatening manner’ during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it,” tweeted Anna Giaritelli for the conservative paper The Washington Examiner.

New America reporter Jonathan Katz said that he was on the scene and observed the interactions. They’re noting what CPB alleged.

“I’ve been outside all the facilities she’s touring today around El Paso, and according to everything I’ve seen the part about her leaving the tour is a lie. @AOC was inside each one for the maximum amount of time—first one in, last one out,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘How freaking dare he?’ Internet explodes at Ted Cruz for comparing himself to Rosa Parks

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is suing the Federal Election Commission over a campaign finance law restricting how much candidates can pay themselves back for loans they gave to their own campaign — a law that, if overturned, would make it easier for wealthy candidates to self-fund their campaigns and overwhelm opponents' small-donor contributions.

The lawsuit stems from a loan Cruz made to his own Senate re-election campaign in 2018 to fend off Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), who funded a gigantic campaign with grassroots support from around the country. Cruz tried to repay himself $260,000 for that loan after the election — but the law limits repayment of such loans to $250,000.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump confirms there will be tanks in his Fourth of July celebration

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump told the press pool in Oval Office Monday that he will have tanks in his Fourth of July celebration.

"And we're gonna have some tanks stationed outside," Trump said. "So we have to put them in certain areas but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks."

Trump had wanted tanks to roll down the street like Kim Jong Un has, but doing so would destroy the pavement on Washington DC roads.

Trump tells pool in Oval Office there will be tanks at July 4 celebration, as we reported this morning. "And we're gonna have some tanks stationed outside... So we have to put them in certain areas but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump-loving MAGA hat wearer outside migrant camp screams disgusting vulgarity at AOC

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

A MAGA hat-wearing man outside a Clint, Texas federal government migrant concentration camp screamed a vulgarity at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she walked into the facility Monday afternoon.

"You disgusting piece of shit," he yelled, as he held up his camera phone apparently filming her.

"Piece of shit Ocasio," he screamed, as award-winning photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre captured on video and posted to Twitter. "Do your job! Do your job Ocasio, you piece of shit."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]