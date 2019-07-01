Reporter who saw Ocasio-Cortez in Texas says Border Patrol is lying about what happened

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a series of tweets Monday that she was harassed and intimidated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents while touring a facility in Texas. After her claims, CBP went on the attack against Ocasio-Cortez, but third parties are calling the attacks a lie.

Ocasio-Cortez described what she saw at the facility, and how the CPB treated an elected leader while she was there. Like something out of a teen drama, the CPB followed her accusations with their own accusations and attacks.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents ‘in a threatening manner’ during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it,” tweeted Anna Giaritelli for the conservative paper The Washington Examiner.

New America reporter Jonathan Katz said that he was on the scene and observed the interactions. They’re noting what CPB alleged.

“I’ve been outside all the facilities she’s touring today around El Paso, and according to everything I’ve seen the part about her leaving the tour is a lie. @AOC was inside each one for the maximum amount of time—first one in, last one out,” he tweeted.

I’ve been outside all the facilities she’s touring today around El Paso, and according to everything I’ve seen the part about her leaving the tour is a lie. @AOC was inside each one for the maximum amount of time—first one in, last one out. https://t.co/HeH53W2nTx — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) July 1, 2019