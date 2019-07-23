Republican Marsha Blackburn shuts down applause as 9/11 bill vote unfolds in the Senate

The funding for 9/11 first responders has officially passed the Senate after public outcry and significant lobbying by firefighters, police and others who worked after the Twin Tower attacks. But it was the emotional testimony from comedian Jon Stewart that drew much-needed publicity to the cause.

But as the bill was coming up for a vote, with the assurance it would pass, the gallery erupted with applause, with some senators joining in. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) shut it down quickly.

“Expression of approval is not permitted in the gallery,” Blackburn shouted, while banging her gavel. She proceeded to bang her gavel at least 25 times more and repeated again that any expression of approval was not permitted.

The roll was then called for a vote, and the necessary funding for 9/11 first responders was approved for the next 70 years.

You can watch the short clip of Blackburn below: