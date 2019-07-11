Republican Party caught darkening Colin Kaepernick’s skin for disparaging graphic — then lying about it

The congressional arm of the Republican Party was caught posting a racist meme of NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and when asked about it, they got caught in a lie.

Yahoo News’ White House correspondent, Hunter Walker caught the National Republican Congressional Committee pushing out a disparaging meme of Kaepernick. While that’s hardly unheard of from right-wing groups and individuals, the NRCC took the extra step to darken Kaepernick’s skin.

“House Republicans are running on racism, plain and simple. It’s disgusting, it’s offensive and it should be fireable, but there’s no accountability in the Republican Party,” a Democratic operative said.

When given the opportunity to clean up the public relations disaster, the NRCC then lied about it.

“The photo was not darkened,” said NRCC communications director Chris Pack.

The problem is that the original photo compared to the meme, clearly shows otherwise.

"In an email to Yahoo News NRCC Communications Director Chris Pack insisted, 'The photo was not darkened.'" https://t.co/s7oMnc1Uag pic.twitter.com/deCyT05vnX — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 11, 2019

Read the full reporter from Walker at Yahoo News.