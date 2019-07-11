Quantcast
Republican Party caught darkening Colin Kaepernick’s skin for disparaging graphic — then lying about it

37 mins ago

The congressional arm of the Republican Party was caught posting a racist meme of NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and when asked about it, they got caught in a lie.

Yahoo News’ White House correspondent, Hunter Walker caught the National Republican Congressional Committee pushing out a disparaging meme of Kaepernick. While that’s hardly unheard of from right-wing groups and individuals, the NRCC took the extra step to darken Kaepernick’s skin.

“House Republicans are running on racism, plain and simple. It’s disgusting, it’s offensive and it should be fireable, but there’s no accountability in the Republican Party,” a Democratic operative said.

When given the opportunity to clean up the public relations disaster, the NRCC then lied about it.

“The photo was not darkened,” said NRCC communications director Chris Pack.

The problem is that the original photo compared to the meme, clearly shows otherwise.

Read the full reporter from Walker at Yahoo News.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Conservative columnist: Trump rigging the census by executive action is an 'all-hands-on-deck' disaster for the rule of law

12 mins ago

July 11, 2019

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he was working on some form of executive action to defy the Supreme Court and move forward with his plan to rig the 2020 Census with a response-suppressing citizenship question.

It remains unclear what exact form this executive action will take and whether it can pass muster in federal court. But as Noah Rothman, the conservative associate editor of Commentary Magazine, explained, the mere fact Trump is trying to nullify judicial decisions by executive fiat is horrifying:

Those who have been calling everything they didn't like over the last two years a constitutional crisis should have kept their powder dry. This may be the all-hands-on-deck moment, and hyperbole fatigue will dampen the urgency.

White woman has a racist meltdown after hearing someone speak Spanish: 'I hope Trump deports you!'

51 mins ago

July 11, 2019

A white woman was captured on video snapping at a Puerto Rican woman at a Pennsylvania market for speaking in Spanish, telling her "I hope Trump deports you," reports NBC Philadelphia.

According to Johanny Santana, she was standing in line at the Abington market when the unidentified woman made her threat after saying Santana was making her purchase with "drug money." Santana said the altercation had its genesis when a child spoke Spanish to the cashier while shopping with his grandfather.

