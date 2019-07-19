Republican running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had lavished praise on her great leadership

Only one year after her historic victory over Rep. Joe Crowley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might face a challenger.

The New York Daily News reports that a Queens Republican who used to support AOC is mounting an election bid to unseat Ocasio-Cortez.

Scherie Murray is a Jamaican immigrant who lives in Queens. She runs an advertising company and identifies as a Republican, the News reports. Murray, in announcing her challenge, accused Ocasio-Cortez of seeking fame at the expense of her constituents.

She claims to have previously supported Ocasio-Cortez.

“I was hopeful when AOC won. She took on a Democratic political machine & won,” Murray tweeted. “But nothing has changed since. Why? Bc she’s only been focused on fame & politics of division & hate. We deserve & expected better. That’s why I’m running.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An April poll showed that a majority of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents view her favorably.

Read the report here.