Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are screwed on healthcare — regardless of what the courts decide this week

Published

1 min ago

on

Tuesday, President Donald Trump and 18 states will head to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to try their hand at unmaking the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, reported the Washington Post.

Trump has spent the better part of the last year claiming that he and the GOP are the true supporters of healthcare and that if they had been able to repeal Obamacare, they would have created a far better law. The president announced in his recent reelection launch that the GOP is firmly behind the call to preserve coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Trump and the GOP are counting on the fact that Americans will forget Republicans just spent the last ten years trying to attack Democrats for Obamacare and working to repeal it over 80 times.

Then there are the conspiracy theories the right-wing created. Republicans were also known for persisting the rumor that passing Obamacare would prompt “Death Panels,” which would decide who would kill the elderly. The law was just about telling people to make sure they had their advanced directives and paperwork in order as they age. Another claim was that passing Obamacare meant everyone would be forced to have a microchip implanted. Republicans said that people would lose their health insurance, lose their jobs, and every horror story in between.

Now, Trump wants to fight Democrats on healthcare, claiming that the Republican Party has the best plan and they can solve everything. The problem is that the chickens come home to roost on Tuesday at the 5th Circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACA has gone to court several times and survived most attempts to bring it down. But Tuesday there is no win for Republicans.

If the 5th Circuit strikes down the law, they have two problems: First, they will be outed for trying to kill healthcare for millions and pre-existing coverage for the country. Second, the GOP will be forced to find the replacement they campaigned on but never exactly developed. If they lose on Tuesday, they choose whether to continue fighting the law in what will become a very public Supreme Court battle, or admit defeat.

“Rehashing the issue that perhaps most largely cost us the House doesn’t make a lot of sense as a political tactic,” said a former House Republican leadership aide in a conversation with the Washington Post. During the 2018 elections, Democrats campaigned in unison on healthcare and won overwhelmingly as Republicans struggled to explain their decades-long position against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even just bringing back the issue would benefit Democrats significantly, [giving] them all kinds of arguments about the president taking insurance away,” said the aide. Trump “is really playing with fire.”

Read the full piece at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Burnt workers are the newest wave of climate casualty

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 7, 2019

By

News slips in from here and there in the northern hemisphere of outlandish temperatures. Records have been set; thermometers seem to need re-calibration. Relief comes from the drop of a few degrees and from rainfall. But this is momentary. People are aware that the weather is more and more erratic, the heat of the summer much more brutal.

It is true that Europe faced remarkable temperatures in June, but the month before South Asia was hit by a severe heat wave. This is not a freak situation. India’s weather has been measured since the late 18th century. The records improved with the establishment of the Indian Meteorological Department in 1875. The summer has long been an incredibly hot time of the year, the monsoon rains anticipated like manna. Of the 15 hottest years on record, 11 of them have been recorded since 2004. This is a hint of evidence of the climate catastrophe.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fresh demands for Labor Secretary Acosta’s resignation mount after Jeffrey Epstein arrested for child sex trafficking

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 7, 2019

By

The arrest of financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on federal child sex trafficking charges elicited fresh demands for the resignation of Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who helped Epstein secure a "sweetheart plea deal" for previous allegations while serving as Miami's top federal prosecutor over a decade ago.

Following news of Epstein's arrest late Saturday, reporters, politicians, and other observers called on Acosta to immediately step down—bolstering demands that have mounted in recent months amid a legal challenge to Epstein's deal filed by survivors.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks Fox News for ‘forgetting the people who got them there’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went off on another rant about cable news networks, with one strange twist: he attacked his favorite network Fox News.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News is pathetic when it comes to weekend news and opinions. He also bashed MSNBC and CNN, who he's loved to hate since his 2016 campaign.

He then issued a veiled threat that Fox News shouldn't "forget the people who got them there."

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as....

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image