Republicans ‘are still scared Mueller might go rogue’: Lawyer who defended Trump official explains GOP’s fear
Republicans are terrified that special counsel Robert Mueller could harm President Donald Trump during public testimony before Congress, a lawyer who used to represent a Trump official explained on MSNBC on Monday.
Attorney Caroline Polisi, who represented George Papadopoulos, was interviewed on “The Beat” by Ari Melber.
The host played clips pointing out how hard it is for lawmakers to get information out of Mueller during congressional
“What’s so interesting here, even in the face of all of this, they’re scared he may go rogue,” Polisi explained.
“They’re still a little bit scared of that one percent possibility,” she noted.
“Everything we know about Bob Mueller, he’s a rule follower,” she continued. “He’s a private citizen now. He doesn’t have to listen to the D.O.J.”
“Presumptive privilege isn’t a legal thing,” she added. “It’s not a thing.”
“It’s been well documented there is no blanket privilege,” she added.
Trump is a ‘human opioid’ who feeds racism to his ‘white identity cult’: author
Democrats will lose the 2020 campaign if they treat it like a typical election and instead need to make a moral issue against President Donald Trump, author Tim Wise explained on MSNBC on Monday.
Wise is the author of the 2004 book White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.
"As Democrats work on their strategy to counter President Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Anti-racism activist Tim Wise -- who helped to defeat David Duke in two campaigns in the 1990s -- provided this advice for Democrats," anchor Chris Matthews said.
He read excerpts of tweets from Wise.
Trump asked right-wing conspiracy theorist congressman to help him pick his next Director of National Intelligence
On Monday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is consulting with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) about who he should consider to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.
Nunes has led the Republican side of the House Intelligence Committee since 2015 and chaired the committee for four years, despite having no professional qualifications of any kind for that role. Since 2017, he has been known for his stunts and conspiracy theories intended to discredit the Russia investigation and throw suspicion on anyone who looks into Trump's conduct.
Conservative newspaper hilariously trolls Trump about his failure to build any new border wall
The conservative Washington Examiner trolled President Donald Trump for his failure to construct any new border barricade during his 30 months in office.
On Monday, Trump lashed out at the media on Twitter for not giving him positive coverage for his wall, which he erroneously claimed would be paid for by Mexico.
The Examiner replied to Trump on Twitter, posting an article headlined, "Trump has not built a single mile of new border fence after 30 months in office."