Republicans fundamentally ‘did not achieve’ their goal of silencing Robert Mueller today: National security analyst
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security expert and Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey argued that while former special counsel Robert Mueller’s House testimony was not exactly explosive in the way some Democrats were hoping, it was not a good day for Trump’s Republican allies who were trying to discredit him.
“You heard [House Intelligence Committee chairman] Adam Schiff leading up to this Mueller testimony and hearing that he wanted Mueller to bring this to life. And we didn’t really see that today,” said reporter Nia-Malika Henderson. “I do think a lot of Democrats, even base Democrats, have sort of given up on the idea of Mueller as savior in this idea that the general public is going to shift in terms of their feelings about impeachment because of what happened over the last three months. There is all of this wrapped up in Mueller in the report, and then when it came out, there was sort of a reality that set in among many Democrats who were among the base.”
“So I’m going to disagree a little bit here,” said Hennessey. “I agree that Robert Mueller wasn’t especially charismatic, but what mattered today was not the performance of Robert Mueller. He would never get up there and put on a big performance. That is just not who he is.”
“The task for the Republicans was to attempt to discredit him,” said Hennessey. “They threw him off his game a little bit, but they fundamentally didn’t achieve that goal. The task on the Democrats was to refocus on the substance of the report to make the case to the American people and get the American people’s attention about what is in the document and I think that if you look at their performance, they did a pretty good job of that. They used slides and pulled out the key moments. Some of those exchanges were really incredibly compelling.”
“I know it wasn’t sort of the game-changer. Mueller didn’t get up there and say ‘I would have indicted him’ or some piece of information that might have dramatically shifted the conversation,” added Hennessey. “That said, I think today was incredibly consequential. I don’t buy for a minute that the president actually believed it was a good day for him. What was painted was a devastating portrait for the White House.”
Republican accidentally reveals why impeachment is necessary in his attempt to attack Mueller
During former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) tried to ambush Mueller into admitting that he shouldn't have been investigating President Donald Trump in the first place — but accidentally highlighted a key reason why Congress needs to open impeachment proceedings against him.
"Okay, now volume two, page one," said Sensenbrenner. "Your report boldly states, 'We determine not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.' Is that correct?"
"I tried to find that citation, congressman," replied Mueller.
Trump’s campaign had ‘unprecedented levels of corruption’ even without Russia conspiracy: CNN guest
CNN guest Garrett Graff on Wednesday argued that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign uncovered a shocking amount of criminal activity and unethical behavior, even though it did not criminally charge any members of the campaign with conspiring with the Russian government.
During a panel discussion on the Mueller report, Graff laid out the sheer scope of sleazy actions taken by members of the president's 2016 campaign that resulted in the indictment and conviction of campaign officials including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, and foreign policy advisers Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos.
Carl Bernstein reveals what Mueller brings to his Congressional hearing that Trump can’t stop
Appearing on CNN, famed former-Washington Post reporter Carl Berstein-- who with Bob Woodward broke the Watergate story that eventually brought down President Richard Nixon -- said that former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday morning could finally push Democratic leaders to initiate impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Bernstein said that putting Mueller on TV will get Trump's attention about what he may face and that Mueller brings something to the table that Trump can't top.
"This is very much about the power of television," Bernstein explained. "It's a moment we haven't seen the power to be exercised in a long time. I suppose Donald Trump in his supposed nervousness understands this is about the power of television and a witness who conceivably could move the needle of the 10 percent, 15 percent of the American people who are undecided on these matters."