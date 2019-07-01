REVEALED: Maddow details all scientific advancements that Trump is trying to hide from Americans

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday scolded the Trump administration for stopping the promotion of government-funded research done.

“The Trump administration has refused to publicize dozens of government-funded studies that carry warnings about the effects of climate change, defying a longstanding practice of touting such findings by the Agriculture Department’s acclaimed in-house scientists,” Politico reported.

“The studies range from a groundbreaking discovery that rice loses vitamins in a carbon-rich environment — a potentially serious health concern for the 600 million people world-wide whose diet consists mostly of rice — to a finding that climate change could exacerbate allergy seasons to a warning to farmers about the reduction in quality of grasses important for raising cattle,” Politico concluded.

Maddow put it into context.

“Scientists at that agency today have produced a whole litany of super consequential super practical stuff about climate change that the Trump Administration has been trying to ka-bosh and ensure that the findings from scientists never get distribute and never get publicized,” Maddow noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is practical stuff,” Maddow noted. “The Trump Administration has been trying to keep it all quiet.”

The host listed a number of the studies and why they are important.

“You are only dealing with potential starvation of 600 million people or massive changes in nutritional needs for 600 million people. Why would anyone need to know about that?” Maddow asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not like this is something esoteric, this has dire consequences for the entire planet,” she explained. “You can only postpone reality for so long.”

Watch: