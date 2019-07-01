REVEALED: Maddow details all scientific advancements that Trump is trying to hide from Americans
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday scolded the Trump administration for stopping the promotion of government-funded research done.
“The Trump administration has refused to publicize dozens of government-funded studies that carry warnings about the effects of climate change, defying a longstanding practice of touting such findings by the Agriculture Department’s acclaimed in-house scientists,” Politico reported.
“The studies range from a groundbreaking discovery that rice loses vitamins in a carbon-rich environment — a potentially serious health concern for the 600 million people world-wide whose diet consists mostly of rice — to a finding that climate change could exacerbate allergy seasons to a warning to farmers about the reduction in quality of grasses important for raising cattle,” Politico concluded.
Maddow put it into context.
“Scientists at that agency today have produced a whole litany of super consequential super practical stuff about climate change that the Trump Administration has been trying to ka-bosh and ensure that the findings from scientists never get distribute and never get publicized,” Maddow noted.
“This is practical stuff,” Maddow noted. “The Trump Administration has been trying to keep it all quiet.”
The host listed a number of the studies and why they are important.
“You are only dealing with potential starvation of 600 million people or massive changes in nutritional needs for 600 million people. Why would anyone need to know about that?” Maddow asked.
“It’s not like this is something esoteric, this has dire consequences for the entire planet,” she explained. “You can only postpone reality for so long.”
Watch:
Ex-GOP commentator tells Ivanka Trump to ‘pay her dues’ before dressing up and pretending to be a diplomat
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House official David Gergen sharply criticized Ivanka Trump for trying to butt into conversations with foreign diplomats.
"To back up for a minute, this country very much needs more women in high-level diplomacy jobs," said Gergen, who served under three Republican presidents as well as Bill Clinton, "and we've had four so far: Condi Rice and Susan Rice and Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright. They all earned their way to the top, they all earned their way to the table. Three of them have PhDs, one Yale Law. They all worked for years in foreign policy and they were professionals by the time they began to run high-level diplomacy."
Russia floats swap for American prisoner as his health deteriorates in Moscow: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the Russian government has floated the idea of a prisoner swap for Paul Whelan, a former Marine who is locked up in a Moscow prison and whose health is reportedly failing.
It is unclear exactly who the U.S. would give Russia in return. Some experts have suggested Russia wants the return of Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights activist who was arrested as a foreign agent after she allegedly attempted to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party.
‘Middle finger to the US Congress’: Bush ethics lawyer blasts Pompeo for spending taxpayer funds on his dog
On Monday, CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using the Secret Service as errand boys to pick up his food, transport his dog, and basically do little odds and ends for him at taxpayer expense.
On CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter excoriated Pompeo for his abuse of power. "This is the first time I have heard of the United States government providing an armed escort for a dog coming home from the groomer," he said. "They might as well go [all in] for this and give the dog a full motorcade to the secretary's house, I guess."