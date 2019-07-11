Revealed: Trump swore at Christian Evangelicals to GOP lawmakers – while praising himself for getting their votes
A new book, “American Carnage,” explores the transition of the Republican Party into the Party of Trump, and includes revealing quotes from top GOP leaders and lawmakers who went from “Never Trump” to supporting the Oval Office occupant, and tells inside stories of how the President behaves in private.
Among the more stunning revelations in the book by POLITICO Magazine’s Tim Alberta is a depiction of Trump swearing at Evangelical Christians to Republican lawmakers, then praising himself for having captured their votes.
The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey obtained a copy ahead of the book’s release next week. He writes:
“Those f—ing evangelicals,” Trump says in a meeting with GOP lawmakers, according to the book, smiling and shaking his head. In Trump’s mind, Alberta writes, he would “give them the policies and the access to authority that they longed for. In return they would stand behind him unwaveringly.”
Standing before the group of religious leaders in 2018, Trump said of Christianity, “ ‘I owe so much to it in so many ways.’ He then proceeded to explain that he wouldn’t be standing before them without it — not because of how the faith shaped his life or informed his worldview, but ‘because the Evangelical vote was mostly gotten by me.’ The attendees walked out of the room in a daze.”
Dawsey adds that Alberta “dings Vice President Pence and others for seeking to defend Trump as an evangelical and humble man behind the scenes seeking to help his country — while casting aside their core convictions.”
He reports that the vice president’s wife, Karen Pence, did not want to appear in public with her husband after the “Access Hollywood” tape and that Pence disagreed with Trump on many key issues, from immigration to trade.
Now, Pence’s oldest friends joke about whether Trump has blackmail material on him.
China fails to buy agricultural goods as promised: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of backsliding on promises to increase purchases of American farm exports.
The president's latest salvo on Twitter comes the same week that US and Chinese trade officials had their first contact in months in an effort to revive negotiations that nearly collapsed in May.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, agreeing to cease further hostilities while the talks resumed.
"Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would," Trump said Thursday on Twitter.
Meghan McCain flops after getting called out for taking shots at Nancy Pelosi
Joy Behar challenged co-host Meghan McCain to explain why she doesn't like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she folded.
"The View" panelists were discussing Pelosi's public feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other first-year Democrats, and they all agreed the four freshman lawmakers should show respect for the House speaker.
"Lest we forget it's Pelosi who delivered midterms," McCain said. "It was her leadership -- which I once questioned on this show, I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family."
Landlord insists ‘best friends I got is colored’ after tenant claims she got evicted for inviting over black friends
Allen and Patricia McCoy are being sued by a former tenant who alleges that she was evicted because she was friends with Black people.
According to an ACLU lawsuit, Victoria Sutton said that McCoy called her a "n***er lover" after a black co-worker and their family left her home last year, WSBTV reported.
Sutton explained that she invited the colleague and family over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. She said that McCoy said she should be ashamed of herself and was calling Child Protective Services for having the "n***er lover" on his property.