Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Scott falls apart when asked to condemn Trump’s racist attack on Cummings: ‘I didn’t do the tweet’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused to disagree with President Donald Trump’s racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is black.

While speaking to Scott on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd noted that Trump had recently referred to Cummings’ affluent district as “rodent infested.”

“He’s done it multiple times this month alone,” Todd said of the racist attacks. “He obviously thinks this is good politics.”

“Do you think it’s good politics inside the Republican Party?” the NBC host asked Scott.

“Let’s look at why he did it,” Scott replied. “Cummings sat there and attacked our border patrol agents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That justifies a racial resentment tweet in response?” Todd pressed. “Is that presidential leadership?”

“Look, I — I didn’t do the tweet,” Scott stuttered. “I can’t talk about why he did what he did. But I’m disappointed in people like Congressman Cummings.”

Watch the video below from NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Scott falls apart when to condemn about Trump’s racist attack on Cummings: ‘I didn’t do the tweet’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused to disagree with President Donald Trump's racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is black.

While speaking to Scott on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd noted that Trump had recently referred to Cummings' affluent district as "rodent infested."

"He's done it multiple times this month alone," Todd said of the racist attacks. "He obviously thinks this is good politics."

"Do you think it's good politics inside the Republican Party?" the NBC host asked Scott.

"Let's look at why he did it," Scott replied. "Cummings sat there and attacked our border patrol agents."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

From AOC to George Bush’s daughter — Donald Trump’s racist tweets are taking a beating

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

A number of prominent public figures, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to a former Republican president's daughter, are condemning Donald Trump's racist tweets about the city of Baltimore.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The controversy began on Saturday, when Trump posted a pair of racist tweets about Baltimore, a city represented by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, who has been harshly critical of the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon goes scorched earth on ‘simplistic, racist moron’ Trump for attacking his hometown of Baltimore

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

David Simon, the creator of HBO's "The Wire," which is set in Baltimore, unleashed holy hell on Donald Trump on Saturday for his attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city itself, calling the president a "simplistic, racist moron."

Simon, long a critic of Trump, was unsparing in a series of tweets, writing, "If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself."

He added, "The president is 'literally' a simplistic, racist moron. I am 'literally' the guy writing stuff about the last century of U.S. policy, about the drug war and mass incarceration, about Brown v. and white flight, about all of modern U.S. history to which your kind stays mute," after being attacked by a fan of the president attempting to validate Trump's attacks.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image