Rival countries think America is ‘open’ for election interference because of Trump’s incompetence: Intel Dem

On CNN’s “The Situation Room” Thursday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump continues to be a liability for election security — and that next time, Russia could actually hack the vote totals.

“I know you’ve got to vote momentarily, but let me get your thoughts on your committee, the House Intelligence Committee, conducting its own investigation into Russia’s ongoing activities,” said Blitzer. “What are the biggest vulnerabilities, Congressman, right now in America’s electoral infrastructure?

“The biggest vulnerability is the president,” said Swalwell. “He is the leader of our country, and it doesn’t matter how hard the FBI agents and the NSA and CIA work, if they don’t have leadership at the top and they don’t have a commander-in-chief directing them and giving them the resources they need, all the best resources will not prevent another attack.”

“I see these threats every day on the House Intelligence Committee,” Swalwell added. “Russia is determined to continue to do this, and I fear we are more vulnerable than we were in 2016, because Russia and other countries will see the United States as open for business when it comes to interference.”

“Do you worry the Russians have the capability to actually change vote counts in the united States?” asked Blitzer.

“Yes,” said Swalwell darkly.

Watch below: