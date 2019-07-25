Rival countries think America is ‘open’ for election interference because of Trump’s incompetence: Intel Dem
On CNN’s “The Situation Room” Thursday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump continues to be a liability for election security — and that next time, Russia could actually hack the vote totals.
“I know you’ve got to vote momentarily, but let me get your thoughts on your committee, the House Intelligence Committee, conducting its own investigation into Russia’s ongoing activities,” said Blitzer. “What are the biggest vulnerabilities, Congressman, right now in America’s electoral infrastructure?
“The biggest vulnerability is the president,” said Swalwell. “He is the leader of our country, and it doesn’t matter how hard the FBI agents and the NSA and CIA work, if they don’t have leadership at the top and they don’t have a commander-in-chief directing them and giving them the resources they need, all the best resources will not prevent another attack.”
“I see these threats every day on the House Intelligence Committee,” Swalwell added. “Russia is determined to continue to do this, and I fear we are more vulnerable than we were in 2016, because Russia and other countries will see the United States as open for business when it comes to interference.”
“Do you worry the Russians have the capability to actually change vote counts in the united States?” asked Blitzer.
“Yes,” said Swalwell darkly.
Trump is lashing out at people because he was ‘irritated’ by Mueller’s post-administration indictment comments: CNN
Special counsel Robert Mueller's comments Wednesday hit a nerve with President Donald Trump, according to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.
While the president managed to stay on message of "no collusion, no obstruction," in reality, he is "irritated" that Mueller didn't confirm his reality.
When testifying, Mueller was asked multiple times if the president's favorite phrase was an accurate one. Mueller explained that there was coordination between the Russians and Trump campaign, whether it reached the degree of conspiracy or not. He also explained that Russia did meddle heavily in the 2016 election, are continuing to do so today and they're doing it for Trump. It flies in the face of the president's claim that the Russians really wanted Clinton to win and the conspiracy theory that somehow the Christopher Steele dossier involves Russian collusion.
The GOP just made a really huge mistake: David Cay Johnston
House Republicans made a huge mistake during the Mueller hearings Wednesday. Unintentionally, for sure, they created the opportunity for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to overcome the only reason to avoid impeaching Trump – the certainty that Mitch McConnell would never allow the Senate to convict.
The GOP mistake? Not raising one word of concern about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Not a word about the fact that the Kremlin wanted Trump to win, set out to make that happen. Not one word about the fact that Trump and his team eagerly embraced their help. Not one word asking about the sensitive campaign strategy materials that Trump’s campaign chairman, now a convicted felon, shared with a Russian oligarch. Not one question designed to pursue all the lying, denying and hiding the facts of Russian interference in our democracy.