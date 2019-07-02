RNC bested DNC in small-dollar donations as Trump campaign reveals massive fundraising totals: report

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign revealed massive fundraising totals for the second quarter.

“President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Tuesday they had raised $105 million in the second quarter of this year, outraising President Barack Obama in the equivalent period during his 2012 re-election campaign and signaling that Mr. Trump will have far more resources than he did in 2016,” The New York Times reports.

“The campaign and the committee said that they had a combined $100 million in cash on hand, and that they had raised more money online in the second quarter than in the first half of 2018. Mr. Trump and his committees raised $54 million, they said, and the Republican National Committee raised $51 million, money that can be plowed into television and digital advertising, get-out-the-vote efforts and other activities related to the 2020 election,” the newspaper noted.

Of particular note were Republicans’ small donor numbers.

“Trump campaign officials said they received 725,000 individual donations online, with supporters giving an average of $4 — small-donor enthusiasm that was unprecedented in Republican politics, according to a committee official, who noted it was the first time the Republican National Committee attracted a larger share of donations under $200 than the Democratic National Committee,” The Times explained.

