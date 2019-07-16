‘Rob, just stop it!’: Fight breaks out on CNN when Trump surrogate tries to claim Democrats are the real racists

On Tuesday, a panel on CNN’s “OutFront” devolved into a shouting match after former New York gubernatorial candidate and Trump surrogate Rob Astorino tried to categorically deny the president’s attacks on women of color were racist — and that the Democrats were racist for criticizing him.

“He doesn’t say, ‘go back where you’re originally from,’ to someone who looks like you,” anchor Erin Burnett pointed out. “Or even someone who looks like me. He says it to four black and brown people.”

“You know, he was saying it to four people, four politicians, who have thrown barbs at him, who have been vile in what they said.”

“He’s never said it to a white person!” said Burnett.

“But that means then, they’re completely immune from anything because of their skin color, and that’s really what the Democrats are trying to say,” whined Astorino.

“They’re people who happen to be black and brown,” said American Urban Radio Network director April Ryan heatedly.

“April, I think — let’s go back to what you said,” said Astorino. “You know you’ve got to turn that to the other side as well. You’re saying he is doing it for the Republican base. You don’t think today’s resolution was done to spark the left? Of course it was. It was to throw red made to the left to give them what they want, of course it was.”

“We have never had a president in the U.S. history to have to have a resolution placed to say that what he said was racist!” said Ryan, as Astorino tried to make a tangent about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). “We have never had that before!”

“Listen, Rob,” said progressive broadcaster Keith Boykin. “You’re not seriously going to sit here and pretend like the problem is not the president of the United States of America. Forget what any other freshman member of Congress is doing. We have a person who is a head of our executive branch of government. The president of the United States engaging in repeated, incessant, racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic attacks on people who are different from him.”

“No, people he disagrees with,” said Astorino. “There’s a difference.”

“It’s one thing for a freshman member of Congress or you or I to say something, but the president has a moral responsibility to lead,” said Boykin.

“Joe Biden,” said Astorino. “Joe Biden? Is he racist?”

“What does that have to do with Joe Biden?” snapped Boykin.

“Stop bringing Obama and Biden into everything,” said Ryan.

“No, no it goes one way, the left, this is the point. It goes one way,” said Astorino. “Kamala Harris brought this up, not me, right? It only goes one way. And this is the race card.”

“Stop deflecting and deal with President Trump,” said Ryan.

“He’s going after four politicians who have been the face of the Democratic Party—”

“Then do it on merit!” said Burnett. “Do it on substance!”

“No you can’t!” said Astorino. “That’s the point. You can’t do it on merit anymore. You can’t disagree on politics with the left in any way, shape, or form. They are attacking their own. Pelosi.”

“Rob, stop it!” shouted Boykin. “Just stop, stop, stop the nonsense. You’re better than this. We had a civil conversation in the green room. You come here on national television, maybe you’re trying to pander to Donald Trump. But this is not who you are! This is a guy — you know this guy. He started in the 70s. He was sued by the Nixon administration for racial discrimination. He spent years lying about the Central Park Five high pressure his own casino workers accused him of racism in the 80s. He spent five and a half years lying about Barack Obama’s birth certificate … You can’t tell me you don’t know this guy is a racist!”

Watch below: