Robert Mueller: Accepting Russian campaign help ‘should be and can be a crime’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said that it “should be and can be a crime” for a campaign to accept help from a foreign government.
Under questioning from Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Mueller was asked if it is illegal to accept “dirt” from a foreign country like Russia.
“We have an election coming up in 2020, director,” Himes noted. “If a campaign receives an offer of dirt from a foreign individual or a government, generally speaking, should that campaign report those contacts?”
“Should be and can be depending on the circumstances a crime,” Mueller warned.
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to receive so-called dirt about Hillary Clinton from Russians.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Breaking Banner
Bernie Sanders’ team slams MSNBC for bias
MSNBC was designed to serve as the progressive counterpart to Fox News. But in recent years, the network has veered to the right, featuring Republican hosts like Nicolle Wallace, former press secretary for the Bush administration.
Beyond that, even the networks liberal voices have been criticized for promoting an overly centrist agenda. They've also been criticized for circumventing traditional fact-checking and allowing falsehoods to spread unchallenged.
The network has also been accused of bias against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign, reports the Daily Beast.
‘Not a witch hunt’: Mueller blows apart Trump’s denials as Schiff lays out the case for Russia collusion
Robert Mueller blew apart President Donald Trump's claims that the Russia investigation was a "witch hunt" as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the case that his 2016 campaign engaged in foreign collusion.
The former special counsel testified before the House Intelligence Committee, where the committee chairman -- a former assistant U.S. Attorney -- laid out the evidence that Trump and his campaign knowingly accepted election assistance from Russian government operatives.
"Your report describes a sweeping and systematic effort by Russia to influence our presidential election, is that correct?" Schiff asked.
Scientists urge UN to add environmental destruction to Geneva Conventions’ list of war crimes
"Despite calls for a fifth convention two decades ago, military conflict continues to destroy megafauna, push species to extinction, and poison water resources."
In a letter to the editor published Tuesday by the journal Nature, two dozen scientists from around the world urged the United Nations' International Law Commission to adopt a Fifth Geneva Convention that creates protections for the environment in armed conflicts.