Quantcast
Connect with us

Robert Mueller: Accepting Russian campaign help ‘should be and can be a crime’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said that it “should be and can be a crime” for a campaign to accept help from a foreign government.

Under questioning from Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Mueller was asked if it is illegal to accept “dirt” from a foreign country like Russia.

“We have an election coming up in 2020, director,” Himes noted. “If a campaign receives an offer of dirt from a foreign individual or a government, generally speaking, should that campaign report those contacts?”

“Should be and can be depending on the circumstances a crime,” Mueller warned.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to receive so-called dirt about Hillary Clinton from Russians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bernie Sanders’ team slams MSNBC for bias

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

MSNBC was designed to serve as the progressive counterpart to Fox News. But in recent years, the network has veered to the right, featuring Republican hosts like Nicolle Wallace, former press secretary for the Bush administration.

Beyond that, even the networks liberal voices have been criticized for promoting an overly centrist agenda. They've also been criticized for circumventing traditional fact-checking and allowing falsehoods to spread unchallenged.

The network has also been accused of bias against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign, reports the Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Not a witch hunt’: Mueller blows apart Trump’s denials as Schiff lays out the case for Russia collusion

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Robert Mueller blew apart President Donald Trump's claims that the Russia investigation was a "witch hunt" as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the case that his 2016 campaign engaged in foreign collusion.

The former special counsel testified before the House Intelligence Committee, where the committee chairman -- a former assistant U.S. Attorney -- laid out the evidence that Trump and his campaign knowingly accepted election assistance from Russian government operatives.

"Your report describes a sweeping and systematic effort by Russia to influence our presidential election, is that correct?" Schiff asked.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Scientists urge UN to add environmental destruction to Geneva Conventions’ list of war crimes

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

"Despite calls for a fifth convention two decades ago, military conflict continues to destroy megafauna, push species to extinction, and poison water resources."

In a letter to the editor published Tuesday by the journal Nature, two dozen scientists from around the world urged the United Nations' International Law Commission to adopt a Fifth Geneva Convention that creates protections for the environment in armed conflicts.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image