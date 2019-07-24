Robert Mueller: Accepting Russian campaign help ‘should be and can be a crime’

Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said that it “should be and can be a crime” for a campaign to accept help from a foreign government.

Under questioning from Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Mueller was asked if it is illegal to accept “dirt” from a foreign country like Russia.

“We have an election coming up in 2020, director,” Himes noted. “If a campaign receives an offer of dirt from a foreign individual or a government, generally speaking, should that campaign report those contacts?”

“Should be and can be depending on the circumstances a crime,” Mueller warned.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump Jr. attempted to receive so-called dirt about Hillary Clinton from Russians.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.