Rumors swirl as Pence cancels trip, Putin meets with defense minister, and White House tells different tales

The Trump White House’s inability to keep secrets is causing some to wonder what’s going on after Vice President Mike Pence canceled a speech he was to deliver in New Hampshire and had his plane reportedly turned around to headed back to D.C.

This came just hours after reports that 14 Russian military officers and troops died in a submarine fire, and Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled a meeting to instead meet with his Defense Minister.

Pence’s White House spokesperson denied reports – even from Fox News – that there was any emergency.

“Vice President Pence’s abrupt decision Tuesday to abandon plans to fly to New Hampshire for an opioid event — and instead return to the White House — has prompted confusion and conflicting statements from members of his team, as administration officials refused to divulge the reason for the last-minute change,” Fox News, which daily runs interference for the Trump administration, was forced to report.

Here’s how Fox News originally reported the event:

