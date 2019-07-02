Quantcast
Connect with us

Rumors swirl as Pence cancels trip, Putin meets with defense minister, and White House tells different tales

Published

25 mins ago

on

The Trump White House’s inability to keep secrets is causing some to wonder what’s going on after Vice President Mike Pence canceled a speech he was to deliver in New Hampshire and had his plane reportedly turned around to headed back to D.C.

This came just hours after reports that 14 Russian military officers and troops died in a submarine fire, and Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled a meeting to instead meet with his Defense Minister.

Pence’s White House spokesperson denied reports – even from Fox News – that there was any emergency.

“Vice President Pence’s abrupt decision Tuesday to abandon plans to fly to New Hampshire for an opioid event — and instead return to the White House — has prompted confusion and conflicting statements from members of his team, as administration officials refused to divulge the reason for the last-minute change,” Fox News, which daily runs interference for the Trump administration, was forced to report.

Here’s how Fox News originally reported the event:

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s Brian Stelter notes Fox News reported Pence was “about to land in New Hampshire” and was “turned around.”

Pence’s spokesperson told a very different tale:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And as many on Twitter noted, the White House has no credibility, so it’s insistence nothing was afoot was not believed.

To make matters worse, some on Twitter recklessly claimed the EU Security Council had been called in to a special meeting as all this was going on.

The EU Security Council does not exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom line: The White House is bad at nearly everything it does and no one is  telling the American people what’s actually going on.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Impatient’ Trump raged at his top health official over drug pricing plan: ‘I don’t understand a word you’re saying’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was "bored and impatient" while hearing his administration's plans to deal with skyrocketing prescription drug prices, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"President Trump was apoplectic about drug prices once again. A Wall Street Journal story in early January, picked up by Fox News, reported that prices on hundreds of drugs were going up — a slap in the face to a president who had campaigned on lowering costs and accused the pharmaceutical industry of 'getting away with murder,'" the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump loses: Citizenship question won’t appear on 2020 Census

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

There is one deadline on the Census that is outlined in the U.S. Constitution. It put President Donald Trump in a difficult position after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow the citizenship question as it was worded, to appear on the Census.

CNN reported Tuesday that Trump lost the battle, agreeing that the Census would go out without the question. The Department of Justice spent months arguing with the High Court that they couldn't wait around and needed to get the Census out as soon as possible.

But Monday, Trump flubbed the argument, saying that he might wait and see if they could make it work.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham and Jared Kushner in a clash over future of Middle East peace

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's son-in-law is the one assigned to solve Middle East peace during his term in office. But it seems now Jared Kushner is clashing with Trump pal, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

According to Axios, Graham is working to push Trump toward a two-state solution, but Jared has a tendency to favor Israel. In an interview with CNN, Kushner refused to say whether he supported the two-state option. Palestinians are skeptical of Kushner's plan, as John Oliver pointed out Sunday.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image