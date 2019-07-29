Rush Limbaugh defends Trump on Fox & Friends: ‘The president is not a racist’

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh joined the cast of “Fox & Friends” to defend President Donald Trump after the commander-in-chief fired off a flurry of racist tweets over the weekend.

“And guess who’s running these places? It’s not just Baltimore. Go to any place. You know, there are certain things you’re not supposed to say,” Limbaugh told the Fox News co-hosts. “You’re not supposed to criticize anything that Democrats run. You’re not supposed to criticize anything where minorities are involved, because that’s automatically labelled ‘racist.'”

“But I want to tell you right up front: The president is not a racist. He didn’t say anything racist,” Limbaugh continued. “He didn’t call anybody — well, he called (Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.) a racist after Cummings reacted.”

Limbaugh then proceeded to rattle off the names of cities such as Detroit, Flint, Los Angeles and San Francisco, making the unsubstantiated claim that their homelessness problem was the result of Democratic leadership.