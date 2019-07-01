‘Saving lives is not a crime’: Captain of refugee rescue ship arrested in Italy, faces up to 10 years in prison
The German captain of a ship that rescued 53 refugees at sea was arrested Saturday after she attempted to dock at Italy’s Lampedusa port.
Italy’s far-right, anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini accused 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete of attempting to “sink” a police boat while docking her vessel, which he described as “an act of war.”
“We say bravo to the captain. She never gave up, she was always brave, she always encouraged us too.”
—Khadim Diop, 24-year-old refugee from Senegal
As the Associated Press reported, Rackete could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.
Salvini’s refusal to allow Rackete to dock resulted in a tense 16-day standoff in the Mediterranean, with Rackete urging the Italian government to allow her desperate passengers off the ship.
“This is not a game, we’re not playing. We need to get these people off this ship,” said Chris Grodotzki, spokesman for the humanitarian organization Sea Watch, which operates the rescue ship. “We will not wait another night. We are prepared to disembark them ourselves if the authorities continue to neglect their responsibility.”
Thirteen migrants were allowed off the ship for medical reasons on Thursday and Friday, and the remaining refugees were let off the vessel on Saturday.
According to AP, the rescued migrants “hugged personnel of the German Sea-Watch charity who helped them during their 17 days at sea. Some kissed the ground after disembarking from Sea-Watch 3.”
France, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, and Portugal are expected to take in the refugees.
In a statement, Sea Watch chairman Johannes Bayer praised Rackete for doing “exactly the right thing.”
“She upheld the law of the sea,” Bayer said, “and brought people to safety.”
On social media, human rights advocates applauded Rackete and denounced the Italian government.
“Saving lives is not a crime,” tweeted Greenpeace, a sentiment that was widely echoed.
Human rights heroine and ship captain, #CarolaRackete was arrested in #Italy, after rescuing 40 migrants at sea. This is clearly one of those examples when legality is a matter of power, and not a matter of justice. She should’ve been welcomed with honors https://t.co/aQL8A5r5HvADVERTISEMENT
— Erika Guevara-Rosas (@ErikaGuevaraR) June 29, 2019
Captain Carola Rackete is a hero, who should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/XamhWKJO5J
— Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) June 29, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
“We say bravo to the captain,” Khadim Diop, a 24-year-old from Senegal who was rescued by Sea-Watch 3, said in an interview shortly after docking.
“There was no food, only some couscous eventually. Many people got sick, you know, it was not easy,” Diop said of the last days on the ship. “But because of the woman, the captain, we all had the courage. Because she never gave up, she was always brave, she always encouraged us too.”
Breaking Banner
Popular Facebook group lets its members pretend to be very online Baby Boomers — in all their typo-addled glory
A typical typo-addled exchange in one peculiar 60,000-member strong Facebook group starts off like this:
“Getting off Facebook so I can mow the lawn. Yep,,,,I'm crazy but I love mowing the lawn, and it is GREAT exercise and give me a feeling of accomplishment and adds to the beauty of my home. Everyone have a great day!”
Then, a few scrolls down, another user writes:
“I USE FACEBOOK ON MY HOME COMPUTER BUT ITS SO SLOW. MY GRANDDAUGHTER TOLD ME TBERES A FAXEBOOK APP FOR PHONES ON THE APP STORE. DOES ANYONE KNOW WHERE THAT IS. IS IT IN THE MALL???”
And below that, someone posts a photo — a side-by-side comparison, first of actor Cary Grant dressed in a wool overcoat in one panel, and a thin young man dressed in light-wash denim shorts and a pastel top, immersed in his smartphone, in the second panel. The caption reads: “1947 and 2017. Something went terribly wrong!”
North Korea calls Kim-Trump meeting ‘historic’
North Korea on Monday described the weekend meeting between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone as "historic" and "amazing".
The two leaders agreed to "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", the official Korean Central News Agency said.
After a Twitter invitation by the US president on Saturday, the two men met a day later in the strip of land that has divided the peninsula for 66 years since the end of the Korean War, when their countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill.
‘Damaged’ her relationship with God’: Bollywood star quits acting over Islamic faith
A Bollywood actress who starred in India's highest-grossing movie said she is quitting acting because it is incompatible with her Islamic faith, sparking a social media storm.
In a lengthy social media post published Sunday, Zaira Wasim said she was leaving the profession because becoming a Bollywood star had "damaged" her relationship with God.
The 18-year-old won major awards for her two film roles to date and was considered a rising star of Indian cinema.
"This field indeed brought a lot of love... my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)," she wrote on Instagram.