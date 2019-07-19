School district threatens parents their children may be put in foster care over unpaid lunch bills
A Luzerne County, Pennsylvania school district is under fire for sending letters to parents who owe money for their children’s lunches. The letters threaten that if the bills remain unpaid their children could be removed from their homes and placed in foster care.
“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without breakfast and/or lunch. This is a failure to provide your child with proper nutrition and you can be sent to Dependency Court for neglecting your child’s right to food,” the letter reads, as NBC News reported.
“If you are taken to dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care,” the letter (below) adds.
Foster Care fallout! More reaction today to a letter sent to parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District threatening to send their kids to Foster Care unless they make good on delinquent lunch bills. A State lawmaker weighs in. Eyewitness News. https://t.co/DgMV2OFWhb pic.twitter.com/Xo64JxEzCh
— Andy Mehalshick (@AndyMehalshick) July 19, 2019
The school district solicitor, Charles Coslett, appeared gleeful over the letter, saying, “Hopefully that gets their attention, certainly did, think about it,” he told NBC News.
PAhomepage reports many are upset over the letter, and not just parents.
“It’s just not true. We do not remove children from families for unpaid bills,” Luzerne County Children and Youth Services executive director Joanne Van Saun told the newspaper. “I found it very disturbing. Upsetting. It’s a total misrepresentation, a gross misrepresentation of what our agency does.”
Luzerne County Manager David Pedri called it “a gross misrepresentation as to what we do. What you are really doing is weaponizing the good things we are doing in Luzerne County. I’m asking the school district to retract the letter.”
The school district is facing $20,000 in unpaid school lunch bills.
Venice coffee costs German tourists 950 euros and they were asked to leave the city
Two German tourists were fined Friday for making themselves a coffee on the steps of the famous Rialto bridge in Venice and asked to leave the city, the municipal authorities said.
The two backpackers from Berlin, aged 32 and 35, had made themselves comfortable at the foot of the world-famous landmark and got out their portable coffee-making equipment when they were spotted by a passer-by and reported to the police, the city authorities said in a statement.
Using a newly-passed law, police officers fined them 950 euros ($1,050) for unseemly behavior and asked them to leave Venice.
Trump pits Apollo 11 astronauts against NASA chief — he thinks he understands space travel better
President Donald Trump welcomed surviving Apollo 11 crew members Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the White House Friday, using the occasion to tell his space chief he would prefer to go straight to Mars without returning to the Moon.
It is a theme he had touched upon earlier this month in a tweet, and this time drew on the support of the two former astronauts, who are taking part in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of their mission, to make his case to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.
"To get to Mars, you have to land on the Moon, they say," said Trump, without looking convinced.