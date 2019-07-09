Schumer: If Trump can’t handle a little criticism from Fox News then ‘he doesn’t deserve to be president’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday suggested that Donald Trump “doesn’t deserve to be president” if he can’t handle criticism from Fox News.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer noted that Trump recently lashed out at Fox News soon after the conservative network aired World Cup viewers chanting “f*ck Trump.”
“I just felt it was important to point President Trump amazingly attacked Fox News in the last few days in a series of Tweets for coverage he viewed as unfavorable to his administration,” Schumer said. “This is Fox News, a news outlet that frankly is 90% or more on the president’s side. Their most popular shows seem to just be cheerleaders for President Trump.”
Schumer argued that Fox News is the “most biased” major news channel.
“And yet when President Trump hears a small dissident from Fox News, now he attacks it,” the minority leader continued. “What kind of thin skin does this man have? What kind of thin skin? It’s worse than his thin skin. When a president can attack a news organization overwhelmingly friendly to him, with some of his leading advocates getting primetime space — some of them go to his rallies — it shows he really doesn’t believe in freedom of the press.”
“Dictators try to shut down the press when they speak truth to power,” Schumer remarked. “And when President Trump can even attack Fox News because once in a blue moon it says something he doesn’t like, that shows he doesn’t deserve to be president because a president can protect our liberties whether he’s under fire or not.”
Activism
Marine Corps band forced to perform in pouring rain before sparse crowd prior to Trump’s July 4th party
In a video posted to Twitter several hours before Donald Trump is scheduled to launch his "Salute to America" Fourth of July party, the Marine Corps band was compelled to perform in the pouring rain before a sparse crowd of early attendees and media awaiting the main event.
According to Jim Spellman of CTGN, the sky opened with a deluge of rain that had people running for cover -- only for the military musicians to be paraded out for either a rehearsal or a time-consuming filler until the big show begins.
Earlier in the day, the National Park Service warned that the event could be rained out, with thundershowers moving swiftly into the area.
2020 Election
Military veterans call for Trump impeachment in epic Fourth of July video: ‘I feel deeply betrayed’
Democratic members of Congress such as Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Rashida Tlaib aren’t the only ones calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A group of U.S. military veterans is asking for the president to be impeached in a video released on the Fourth of July 2019.
The group is Common Defense, which was founded by U.S. Army veteran José Vasquez in 2016 to voice his opposition to Trump. For the anti-Trump video, Common Defense joined forces with another group, Need to Impeach.
“I served almost 15 years in the Army, and I feel deeply betrayed,” Vasquez declares in the video. “Our democracy is under attack, and we want to make sure that we protect it.”
Activism
WATCH: Black man walking with Swiss wife makes ‘random white supremacist’ wish he never used the N-word
A black man from Los Angeles reportedly had a confrontation with a "random white supremacist" in Switzerland.
Tariq Nasheed of Foundational Black America shared video of the incident on Twitter.
According to Nasheed, the black man in the video is from Los Angeles but now lives in Switzerland.
"A Black man from Los Angles who now lives in Switzerland, was walking with his Swiss wife, and a random white supremacist passed by a called him the N-word," Nasheed wrote. "And the Black man checked him on it."
In the video, a white man is said to have used the N-word, prompting the black man to defend himself.