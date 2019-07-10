Quantcast
Second federal court judge rejects Justice Department request to swap-out lawyers

2 mins ago

The judge overseeing the Maryland complaint on the case about the census question has rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s request to swap out new lawyers.

According to court documents District Judge George Hazel made it clear “James Burnham, Garrett Coyle, Stephen Ehrilich, Courtney Enlow, Carol Federighi, Joshua Gardner, John Griffiths, Martin Tomlinson and Brett Shumate must all remain on counsel.

He said that he does agree that the attorney general has the authority to choose who shall “attend to the interest of the United States” but that a “change in counsel does not create a clean slate for a party to proceed as if prior representation made to the Court were not in fact made.”

“The Court shares the concerns articulated in Judge Furman’s well-reasoned order denying Defendants’ parallel motion in the related New York case that a shift in counsel at this late stage may be disruptive to an already complicated and expedited case,” he also said.

Read the full court filings here.

July 10, 2019

Former prosecutors trash Acosta’s excuses for Jeffrey Epstein sweetheart deal

1 hour ago

July 10, 2019

A cadre of former federal prosecutors are outraged at the "sweetheart" legal deal that accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein scored from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta when he was a U.S. Attorney.

Had Acosta not gotten a lesser charge in his plea deal there would have been a significant sentence in federal prison. Instead, Epstein spent less than 10 hours a day 6 days a week in a county holding cell.

You can see the comments from federal prosecutors below:

Acosta's comments assume there was an arbitrary time point where they had to cut off the investigation. That's not true, if they lacked sufficient evidence they could have continued to investigate. That "new evidence" he's glad SDNY prosecutors found was available back then too.

Lindsey Graham just inadvertently confirmed that he thinks Trump is inept: columnist

2 hours ago

July 10, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been one of President Donald Trump's top boosters in the Senate. So it seemed surprising that when British ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after it was revealed that he called President Donald Trump's administration inept, Graham defended Darroch on Twitter.

Less surprisingly, he blamed the incident on the media.

Kim Darroch did an outstanding job as Ambassador and sorry to see he has resigned his post.

He got a raw deal from press.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2019

