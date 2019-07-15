Seth Meyers hilariously ridicules Trump for not knowing the Constitution: ‘Article II — nobody’s ever seen it before’
After a long vacation, late-night shows returned to bring some levity to the difficulty of the news cycle. Such was the case when “Late Night” host Seth Meyers ridiculed President Donald Trump for not knowing The Constitution that well.
“Number one: there’s no crime. And how do you obstruct when there’s no crime?” Trump asked during a brief statement Friday. Martha Stewart would take issue with that statement.
“Also take a look at one other thing. It’s a thing called Article II. Nobody ever mentions Article II. It give me all these rights at a level nobody has ever seen before. We don’t even talk about Article II,” Trump said.
With a twinge of mockery, Meyers exclaimed: “What do you mean no one has ever seen before?! It was written over 200 years ago. Just because you’ve never seen it before doesn’t mean nobody’s ever seen it before.”
The host then pivoted into his Trump impersonation.
“I just saw this great little independent film, no one’s ever seen it before, called ‘The Lion King,'” Meyers joked. “It’s about a good guy named Scar but oh, he’s got a really sh*tty nephew always trying to back-stab him. I haven’t finished it yet, it’s two hours long, that’s too long. But I like Scar’s chances, I think it’s going to end well for Scar.”
Meyers went on to say that it isn’t shocking Trump’s interpretation of Article II is incorrect, because he just found out it exists anyway.
Watch the hilarious take below:
Breaking Banner
Trump is facing massive criticism for his attacks on young women of color in Congress
US President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats and even some members of his own Republican Party on Monday after launching an extraordinary xenophobic attack on four progressive Democratic congresswomen.
"All they do is complain," Trump told reporters at a White House event featuring products "Made in America."
"These are people that hate our country," he said of the four lawmakers. "If you're not happy here, you can leave."
Trump also accused the four first-term congresswomen -- who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin -- of having "love" for US "enemies like Al-Qaeda."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s campaign is spending massively at his own businesses — and even more on lawyers
President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign filed their latest campaign finance reports on Monday.
Anna Massoglia, a researcher at the money in politics watchdog group Open Secrets, dissected the numbers and made two startling discoveries.
In the three months covered, from April through June, Trump's campaign and affiliated joint fundraising committees spent $326,094.24 at Trump businesses, including six figures at both Mar-a-Lago and Trump Hotel DC.
Trump's campaign also spent over $1.3 million on legal bills. He spent approximately $7 million on legal bills in 2018, Massoglia noted.
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘one pointy white hat shy of a Klan rally’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson ripped Trump as a ‘flagrant racist’ on MSNBC
Republican strategy ripped President Donald Trump for being a "flagrant racist" during a Monday night appearance on MSNBC.
Lawrence O'Donnell interviewed Wilson about Trump's latest nativist attacks on young women of color in Congress.
"Rick Wilson, is this a campaign strategy? Is this Donald Trump and his campaign advisers thinking, well, our only hope is going for the voters we already have and energizing them and getting them to come and squeak out that electoral formula once again?" O'Donnell asked.
"Absolutely, Lawrence. As everyone else stated on the show, it’s been obvious for a long time from the long arc of his dad to redling to the Central Park Five to birtherism to this stuff today, this guy, he's racist adjacent in of the best day of his life," Wilson is explained.