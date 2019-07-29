Quantcast
Connect with us

Seth Meyers mocks Trump for always pointing at his head like he’s telling people he knows where it is

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday.

“Another weekend, another racist outburst from our racist president — for more on this it’s time for a closer look,” the host explained.

“Trump’s malignant narcism won’t let him go five seconds without being the center of attention,” he explained. “All day, every day, there’s Trump on every TV you pass by.”

“Sweating, red-faced, fighting with reporters — doing that thing where he points at his head to show everyone that he knows where his brain is,” he explained.

“The doctors say it looks like a pumpkin that got left on the stoop for too long,” Meyers said, in his Trump voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Meyers

“This is our life now, long after he leaves office his dumb face will be burned into our flat screens even when they’re turned off,” he worried.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Seth Meyers mocks Trump for always pointing at his head like he’s telling people he knows where it is

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday.

"Another weekend, another racist outburst from our racist president -- for more on this it's time for a closer look," the host explained.

"Trump's malignant narcism won't let him go five seconds without being the center of attention," he explained. "All day, every day, there's Trump on every TV you pass by."

"Sweating, red-faced, fighting with reporters -- doing that thing where he points at his head to show everyone that he knows where his brain is," he explained.

"The doctors say it looks like a pumpkin that got left on the stoop for too long," Meyers said, in his Trump voice.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP strategist who worked for Mayor Giuliani denies Trump ever visited Ground Zero after 9/11

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was fact-checked on Monday by a top Republican strategist over the commander-in-chief's claim that he spent "a lot of time" at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers, and other first responders,” Trump said. “And I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Baltimore candidate for mayor drops the mic on Trump for attacking his city while claiming to love America

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

On Monday, former Maryland Deputy Attorney General and Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah laid into President Donald Trump for attacking his city as a "disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess."

"You know, I honestly don't understand how a person can claim to love America, and then the next breath, condemn an American city and the 600,000 people who call it home," said Vignarajah. "Yes, Mr. President, we have challenges here in Baltimore, and we're working hard every day to address those problems. You've sent Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos and ICE agents to try to lock up our immigrants and privatize our schools. You have literally no business talking about our city because you don't know anything about Baltimore."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image