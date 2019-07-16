Seth Meyers plays hilarious fictional Democratic debate — featuring all 20 candidates on stage at the same time
The host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” thought his network did a good job hosting the first round of Democratic debates among 2020 hopefuls, but his “one complaint” was that there weren’t enough candidates on stage.
The rules established by the Democratic National Committee required NBC to host two nights of debates, with ten candidates on the stage each night.
Meyers wanted all twenty, so he presented Late Night’s version of the debates, where Meyers would pretend to moderate the debate and then splice out-of-context video of the candidates to make it appear as if they were answering his question.
The first question was for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Vice President Biden, you haven’t talked about any specific policies and committed several major gaffs, what’s the one reason you think you’re still ahead in the polls?” Meyers asked.
“President Obama,” was the entirety of the former VP’s answer.
The next question was for Andrew Yang, who made the debate despite having never held public office.
“Mr. Yang, what have your friends been doing since you told them you were running for president,” Meyers asked.
“They’ve been laughing their asses off,” Yang said.
Meyers also had questions with fictional responses from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
Watch:
