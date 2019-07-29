Shep Smith chews out ‘Moscow Mitch’ McConnell for blocking election security bills: ‘Russians are attacking us’
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for blocking election security bills because they were sponsored by Democrats.
“Mitch McConnell is on the floor of the Senate defending himself,” Smith explained during his Monday broadcast, “against what he just called modern-day McCarthyism after some pundits described him as un-American and a Russian asset. Some have been calling him Moscow Mitch.”
“Last week, Robert Mueller testified — and just as his report said — the Russians interfered in an attempt to get Donald Trump elected president, everyone is aware of it,” Smith continued. “Right now he believes it’s one of the greatest threats to our democracy.”
The Fox News host said that McConnell had blocked two stand-alone election security bills that were brought up a day after Mueller testified.
“Two stand-alone bills were brought up to protect against Russian interference in the 2020 election and Mitch McConnell blocked them,” Smith stated. “The day after he said it’s underway, he stopped a bill that’s goal was to protect the United States from the Russian invasion into our election.”
After cutting off a clip of McConnell defending himself, Smith warned that Russian cyber influence is “happening again.”
“They attacked our election,” the host remarked. “There’s not been one stand-alone bill in [McConnell’s] chamber, the chamber which he leads to try to stop it. There have not been congressional hearings to bring the nation together around the common cause. And that is the Russians are attacking us and we must make it stop.”
“Democracy is at stake,” Smith concluded. “That has not happened, not yet, not at all.”
Republican ‘Parks and Recreation’ themed attack on Democratic senator fails miserably
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is one of only two Democratic senators standing for re-election next year in states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. As such, he is one of the National Republican Senatorial Committee's top targets.
But on Monday, the NRSC's attempt to attack Peters with a subtle reference from the workplace comedy "Parks and Recreation" fell flat.
Reminder: Nearly 40% of the people of Michigan have "never heard of" Senator (Gary, Jerry, Larry) Peters. #MIsen pic.twitter.com/pP8xF2eMTh
Gilroy shooter who killed 3 posted about white supremacist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic book popular with neo-Nazis
The 19-year old believed to have slaughtered three people, including a 6-year old boy, at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival posted about a book popular with white supremacists minutes before opening fire with an assault-style rifle.
Santino William Legan (NCRM will not use his name again if possible) posted to his now-deleted Instagram account a photo of the festival, urging followers to read what The Daily Beast is describing as “a 19th-century, proto-fascist book.”
“The book, which is repeatedly recommended alongside works by Hitler and other fascists on forums like 8chan, is full of anti-Semitic, sexist and white supremacist ideology. The book glorifies ‘Aryan’ men, condemns inter-marriage between races and defends violence based on bogus eugenicist tropes.”
Black businessman banned from Home Depot after he tried to return some blinds
Home Depot is being criticized for "racial discrimination" by a black man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
"A Milwaukee man said he was a victim of racial profiling after he tried to return blinds at the Wauwatosa Home Depot," the Journal Sentinel reports. "With his receipt in his hand, he compared the blinds to find the right shade. Westmoreland then walked to the customer service desk, where he tried to return two boxes and purchase three others."