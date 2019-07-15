Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s racist attacks: ‘A misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division’
Fox News newsman Shep Smith began his Monday show by calling President Donald Trump’s racist comments about four congresswomen of color “xenophobic” and a “distraction” for the purpose of “division.”
“Our reporting begins with President Trump’s latest misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division,” Smith opened with. “Directed this time at a group of minority women in the United States Congress. ‘Go back to where you came from,’ that is what the president wrote on Twitter just yesterday and today he called them haters of America and Jews. The president is defending those statements and when asked if he thought the tweets might be racist, his response, ‘Not at all.'”
Smith then played a clip of the shocking press conference the president had where he was supposed to be celebrating products that were made in America. Instead, the American companies were forced to sit there and be associated with justifications for racism.
“Those tweets targeted these four freshmen congresswoman known as ‘The Squad,” Smith said, citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar, (D-MN) Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). “All four women are American citizens. Only Rep. Omar was born out of the United States.”
He noted that few Republicans have been willing to criticize the language the president used. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) refused to call the comments racist before launching the confusing claim that these women are all communists.
Trump reiterated his comments that if people have problems with things in the United States that they should just leave. Trump, however, campaigned on the idea of America not being “great” and said only he could make it “great again.”
Republican analyst says Trump is ‘threatened by’ being challenged by women: ‘It hurts his ego’
According to one Republican commentator, President Donald Trump's decision to lash out at four Congresswomen of color stems from his inability to handle being challenged by women.
In a segment with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Rina Shah, who runs Republican Women for Progress, said that she's been the target of racist attacks from Trump supporters ever since she announced she wouldn't support him.
"I believe that what this president is doing is fanning the flames," she said. "He cannot denounce white supremacy, white nationalism. This is a moment in which he could have kept his mouth shut. You know, this tit-for-tat with [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi (D-CA) and 'The Squad,' he didn’t need to engage in it. If I was advising the president, if I were one of his advisers, I would have said stay out of it. But he doesn't listen to anyone around him."
Mitt Romney blames democratic women for Trump’s racism: Their views ‘are not consistent with my experience’
Little more than six months ago Senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) promised voters he would "speak out" against President Donald Trump's racism. On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney blamed the targets of President Donald Trump's two-day racism fest for the President's own racism.
"I will speak out against significant statements or actions," by President Trump, "that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions," Romney said in a New Year's Day 2019 Washington Post op-ed.
