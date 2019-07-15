Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s racist attacks: ‘A misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division’

Fox News newsman Shep Smith began his Monday show by calling President Donald Trump’s racist comments about four congresswomen of color “xenophobic” and a “distraction” for the purpose of “division.”

“Our reporting begins with President Trump’s latest misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division,” Smith opened with. “Directed this time at a group of minority women in the United States Congress. ‘Go back to where you came from,’ that is what the president wrote on Twitter just yesterday and today he called them haters of America and Jews. The president is defending those statements and when asked if he thought the tweets might be racist, his response, ‘Not at all.'”

Smith then played a clip of the shocking press conference the president had where he was supposed to be celebrating products that were made in America. Instead, the American companies were forced to sit there and be associated with justifications for racism.

“Those tweets targeted these four freshmen congresswoman known as ‘The Squad,” Smith said, citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar, (D-MN) Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). “All four women are American citizens. Only Rep. Omar was born out of the United States.”

He noted that few Republicans have been willing to criticize the language the president used. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) refused to call the comments racist before launching the confusing claim that these women are all communists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump reiterated his comments that if people have problems with things in the United States that they should just leave. Trump, however, campaigned on the idea of America not being “great” and said only he could make it “great again.”

Watch Smith’s comments below: