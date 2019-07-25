Sheriff hopping mad after Mike Pence skips out on $24,000 bill at $700,000 campaign fundraiser
“We’re not done,” the sheriff says.
A Colorado law enforcement officer is furious after Vice President Mike Pence came to Aspen, headlined an “intimate” $35,000 per couple Trump campaign fundraiser at a private members-only club ironically owned by two gay men, and left without paying his bill.
“You raise $700,000 in an hour, you should be able to pitch in to support the community that made you feel welcome,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, speaking about the bill, told the Aspen Daily News.
Sheriff DiSalvo says the Vice President made no attempt to pay the $24,000 bill for local law enforcement, and made no attempt to even tell him where to send the bill. Ultimately, Pitkin County taxpayers may be on the hook.
“We had a SWAT team from Garfield County here that I want to see get reimbursed. We had Carbondale officers here that I want to see get reimbursed. They don’t have this kind of money — I don’t have this kind of money,” DiSalvo said.
“We had 64 total police officers on that assignment in the 20 or so hours that he was here, totaling 519 person hours,” DiSalvo continued. “Out of those 64, 14 were state troopers, and we don’t have a responsibility to pay them. But the 50 other cops that were here are all on the county dime.”
“I guess the whole thing is generally just somewhat disappointing to me,” DiSalvo added.
On Monday Sheriff DiSalvo had said, “I’m concerned we’re gonna get stiffed.” It appears he may have been right.
DiSalvo was not the only Pitkin County official who’s angry.
County Commissioner Greg Poschman told fellow commissioners “it was disturbing to me that candidates from both parties blow into town, collect a briefcase full of cash and then blow back out again without really ever doing any public outreach.”
“Mike Pence was just here … and cost us a lot of time and effort when everyone was stuck waiting for his way-oversized motorcade to go through. He could have driven through in a Jeep with a hat and sunglasses and nobody would’ve noticed.”
Poschman added, “does our sheriff really need to call up and make a strong suggestion that they pay their bill before they leave town? That doesn’t sit well with me, and I’m guessing it doesn’t sit well with the community, either.”
DiSalvo appears to agree.
Breaking Banner
Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid had a cost: 15,000 deaths
The decision of 14 states not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare cost more than 15,000 lives, according to a new analysis by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The Affordable Care Act would have expanded Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty threshold in every state, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to opt out. As a result, 14 states have not expanded Medicaid even though the ACA offers extensive federal subsidies to states that participate. The authors of the new study, headed by University of Michigan economist Sarah Miller, found that the decision not to expand Medicaid “likely resulted in 15,600 additional deaths over this four year period that could have been avoided if the states had opted to expand coverage.”
Breaking Banner
CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’
In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and fact-check expert John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.
In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting lunatic conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.
Facebook algorithm changes suppressed journalism and meddled with democracy
Facebook’s News Feed algorithm determines what users see on its platform – from funny memes to comments from friends. The company regularly updates this algorithm, which can dramatically change what information people consume.
As the 2020 election approaches, there is much public concern that what was dubbed “Russian meddling” in the 2016 presidential election could happen again. But what’s not getting enough attention is the role Facebook’s algorithm changes play, intentionally or not, in that kind of meddling.