‘Simply astonishing’: Retired general sounds the alarm on Trump’s ‘utter breakdown’ in foreign policy process
Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey on Monday sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy team, which he said had shown no indications that it is capable of dealing with a real crisis on the world stage.
While appearing on MSNBC, McCaffrey was asked about a quote from former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in which he said that the entire Trump foreign policy team is being held hostage to the president’s impulsive tweets.
“I think the most important thing Panetta said here was the utter breakdown of a national security process,” he explained. “It’s simply astonishing! [Defense Secretary nominee Mark] Esper still hasn’t been confirmed, you’ve had a series of acting secretaries of defense, no one really understands what [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo, who is a very intelligent person, is up to.”
He then went on to explain the dangers of having such a chaotic foreign policy process.
“There is no set of options that are carefully considered, no inclusion of other forms of U.S. power other than military, no inclusion of allies to act in concert with us,” he said. “This is all Mr. Trump’s impulsive tweeting, changing his mind.”
Fox News host wipes smirk from colleague’s face by dismantling his ‘love it or leave it’ rant
A Fox News host shut down her colleague's defense of President Donald Trump's "love it or leave it" rhetoric.
Pete Hegseth, a "Fox & Friends" host, appeared on the network's "Outnumbered" program to defend the president from charges of racism after he called out four Democratic congresswomen -- all of them women of color -- to return to their home countries.
"He’s a capitalist verses that out-and-out socialist, anti-Semitic comments that they've made," Hegseth claimed. "He wants that foil, and I think where he comes at it from the love of country perspective. It’s not that they just love and cherish the country so much, but they want to make some policy tinkers. It's that they want to change the country completely, they think America is defined by our sins and it’s a bad place."
Meghan McCain snaps at Sunny Hostin for daring to disagree with her about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Meghan McCain slammed President Donald Trump for hurling racist abuse at four Democratic congresswomen to heighten divisions in his rival party, and then framed the debate in the exact same way he has.
The conservative co-host on "The View" condemned the president's statements urging the four first-year lawmakers to return to their home countries as racist, and then complained that one of their chiefs of staff had accused moderate Democrats of turning a blind eye to racism.
"I think the politics of this is fascinating," McCain began. "We spent our entire week last week talking about how racist and xenophobic the original comments and the chants were, and I stand by that statement."
Activism
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to "go back" home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president's attack.
"I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," she shouted.
