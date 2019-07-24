‘So far I’ve been ghosted’: Sheriff who did security for Pence’s gay club fundraiser worried

‘So Far I’ve Been Ghosted’

A Colorado county sheriff whose department handled security for a Vice President Mike Pence campaign fundraising event in Aspen isn’t sure who is going to pay for his deputies’ time – and is worried taxpayers might have to foot the bill.

“I’m concerned we’re gonna get stiffed,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said after Monday’s event, as the Post Independent reported. The fundraiser was billed as an “intimate” $35,000 per couple event, headlined by the Vice President, and held, ironically, at a private club owned by two gay men. Pence has made a career out of his anti-LGBTQ policies.

“Usually this time, we’re aware of who’s going to pay,” Sheriff DiSalvo said. “I’ve been trying for a week and I still can’t get anyone to tell me who the Caribou Club host is. So far I’ve been ghosted.”

The Sheriff estimated overtime costs for his deputies would be $10,000 to $20,000.

