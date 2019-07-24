‘So far I’ve been ghosted’: Sheriff who did security for Pence’s gay club fundraiser worried
‘So Far I’ve Been Ghosted’
A Colorado county sheriff whose department handled security for a Vice President Mike Pence campaign fundraising event in Aspen isn’t sure who is going to pay for his deputies’ time – and is worried taxpayers might have to foot the bill.
“I’m concerned we’re gonna get stiffed,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said after Monday’s event, as the Post Independent reported. The fundraiser was billed as an “intimate” $35,000 per couple event, headlined by the Vice President, and held, ironically, at a private club owned by two gay men. Pence has made a career out of his anti-LGBTQ policies.
“Usually this time, we’re aware of who’s going to pay,” Sheriff DiSalvo said. “I’ve been trying for a week and I still can’t get anyone to tell me who the Caribou Club host is. So far I’ve been ghosted.”
The Sheriff estimated overtime costs for his deputies would be $10,000 to $20,000.
Activism
‘Your new prime minister is a liar’: UK’s Boris Johnson greeted by massive protest projected onto Buckingham Palace
Protesters unhappy by the selection of conservative Boris Johnson as Britain's new Prime Minister expressed their displeasure early Wednesday morning by projecting video on the front of Buckingham Palace calling him a "liar."
In video posted to Twitter, the palace can been seen in darkness before a picture of Johnson is displayed on the structure with the caption, "Your new prime minister is a liar."
Business Insider reports that the video protest is the work of anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys.
Four Chinese indicted for evading US weapons sanctions on North Korea
Four Chinese nationals have been indicted for financial dealings with North Korean companies sanctioned for involvement in the production of weapons of mass destruction, the US Justice Department said Tuesday.
Ma Xiaohong, the head of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd (DHID) and three top executives of the Chinese company were indicted by a federal grand jury in New Jersey, the department said in a statement.
The other three DHID executives indicted were identified as general manager Zhou Jianshu, deputy general manager Hong Jinhua and financial manager Luo Chuanxu.