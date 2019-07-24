Quantcast
Connect with us

‘So far I’ve been ghosted’: Sheriff who did security for Pence’s gay club fundraiser worried

Published

4 mins ago

on

‘So Far I’ve Been Ghosted’

A Colorado county sheriff whose department handled security for a Vice President Mike Pence campaign fundraising event in Aspen isn’t sure who is going to pay for his deputies’ time – and is worried taxpayers might have to foot the bill.

“I’m concerned we’re gonna get stiffed,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said after Monday’s event, as the Post Independent reported. The fundraiser was billed as an “intimate” $35,000 per couple event, headlined by the Vice President, and held, ironically, at a private club owned by two gay men. Pence has made a career out of his anti-LGBTQ policies.

“Usually  this time, we’re aware of who’s going to pay,” Sheriff DiSalvo said. “I’ve been trying for a week and I still can’t get anyone to tell me who the Caribou Club host is. So far I’ve been ghosted.”

The Sheriff estimated overtime costs for his deputies would be $10,000 to $20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Sheriff’s Office is not reimbursed, Pitkin County will have to foot the bill for the private fundraiser security,” the Post Independent added.

It’s also unclear if the Trump campaign or the RNC is reimbursing the federal, state, and local agencies that also worked security for Vice President Pence’s fundraiser. They include the U.S. Secret Service, Aspen Police, Aspen Fire, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the U.S. Forest Service.

President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and now the Trump White House, have a long legacy of unpaid debts. For example, the Trump White House owes Washington, D.C. at least $9 million for his inauguration events and this months’ Independence Day “Salute to America.

ADVERTISEMENT

And last month HuffPost reported, “Actually, 10 Cities Are Reportedly Waiting For Trump Campaign To Pay $841,000 In Rally Bills.”

The Center for Public Integrity last month also published a story with the headline: “Why the Trump Campaign Won’t Pay Police Bills.”

President Trump reportedly has stiffed many workers, customers, and businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again just last month ProPublica ran a story titled, “Trump Companies Accused of Tax Evasion in Panama.”

And a now iconic USA Today article in June of 2016 was headlined, “Hundreds allege Donald Trump doesn’t pay his bills.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘So far I’ve been ghosted’: Sheriff who did security for Pence’s gay club fundraiser worried

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

'So Far I’ve Been Ghosted'

A Colorado county sheriff whose department handled security for a Vice President Mike Pence campaign fundraising event in Aspen isn't sure who is going to pay for his deputies' time – and is worried taxpayers might have to foot the bill.

“I’m concerned we’re gonna get stiffed,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said after Monday's event, as the Post Independent reported. The fundraiser was billed as an "intimate" $35,000 per couple event, headlined by the Vice President, and held, ironically, at a private club owned by two gay men. Pence has made a career out of his anti-LGBTQ policies.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Your new prime minister is a liar’: UK’s Boris Johnson greeted by massive protest projected onto Buckingham Palace

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Protesters unhappy by the selection of conservative Boris Johnson as Britain's new Prime Minister expressed their displeasure early Wednesday morning by projecting video on the front of Buckingham Palace calling him a "liar."

In video posted to Twitter, the palace can been seen in darkness before a picture of Johnson is displayed on the structure with the caption, "Your new prime minister is a liar."

Business Insider reports that the video protest is the work of anti-Brexit group Led By Donkeys.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Four Chinese indicted for evading US weapons sanctions on North Korea

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Four Chinese nationals have been indicted for financial dealings with North Korean companies sanctioned for involvement in the production of weapons of mass destruction, the US Justice Department said Tuesday.

Ma Xiaohong, the head of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd (DHID) and three top executives of the Chinese company were indicted by a federal grand jury in New Jersey, the department said in a statement.

The other three DHID executives indicted were identified as general manager Zhou Jianshu, deputy general manager Hong Jinhua and financial manager Luo Chuanxu.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image