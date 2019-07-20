Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe has the perfect answer for Trump’s claim America can’t be criticized

As President Donald Trump continued his racist targeting of four women of color in Congress, he attempted to excuse his racism by claiming it was justified as the lawmakers had criticized America.

“I can tell you this, you can’t talk that way about our country. Not when I am the president,” Trump threatened.

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe was asked about her take on patriotism during an interview with CNN’s Van Jones that aired Saturday evening.

“I think I’m super patriotic. I do consider myself extremely patriotic,” Rapinoe said.

“I think, like, we love in America to talk about, you know, how good we are, and how like we want to save the world, and always intervening in places because they’re not doing it right. Meanwhile, at home, we’re not even doing that oftentimes for our own people,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we want to be considered the best in the world — which I think we certainly consider ourselves best in the world for good reason — why can’t we always be better? Why does criticizing or looking within, why is that weakness?” she asked.

“To me, that’s not weakness, that’s identifying a problem and saying, ‘I know it’s a problem, I’m going to fix it and make it better’ and then it’s not a weakness anymore and then you’re stronger,” she explained.

“Maybe that’s how you get to become a champion,” Jones replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah,” Rapinoe replied.

Watch: